Three candidates have filed for two seats on the Lake Elmo City Council. The Gazette asked all three candidates the same set of questions. Here are Jeff Holtz's responses:
Age: 36
Occupation: Program Manager, Minnesota Department of Education
Previous political/community experience:
I am an appointed member of the 3M Pollution Settlement Workgroup. We are responsible for proposing and analyzing long term clean drinking water solutions for the east metro. I am currently in my second term as a Lake Elmo Planning Commissioner. I also was a member of the Independent School District 834 Community Design Team as a municipal planning representative. We created a plan for the most effective and efficient future uses of district facilities.
What will be your No. 1 program or service priority if elected?
My first priority is to ensure the 3M PFAS settlement solutions are being worked on and delivered immediately for our residents. As a member of the 3M Pollution Settlement Workgroup, I am in a position to continue this work on day one on the Lake Elmo City Council to ensure everyone has safe drinking water.
The solutions will be ready for implementation soon after the election. We need elected leaders who understand what the process has been and what the solutions are. We also need elected leaders who will communicate to the public what is occurring and why. People have questions and they deserve answers as we move along in this process.
I grew up drinking water with this pollution. None of us should have to continue to worry about the status of our drinking water. The health and safety of our community is my first priority.
What is the biggest challenge that constituents have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Constituents have faced an array of challenges during this global pandemic, starting first with over 200,000 fatalities, economic strife, disruptions to family logistics, and massive disruptions and impacts to our education system.
Given the substantial health risk that this highly contagious disease poses, the biggest challenge constituents have faced when determining how to confront this disease in my view has been trying to come together to understand what to do, learning how to protect ourselves and others, while grappling with the litany of impacts to our daily lives.
Our society is information driven and our inability to come together around a shared set of knowledge about this pandemic has made it extremely difficult to defeat.
We have a history of coming together to tackle substantial threats to our nation and act upon a shared set of knowledge and goals. We still can do that and tackle this deadly pandemic.
How can the city of Lake Elmo handle population growth, and still provide the best services for all residents?
First, we need to have authentic conversations with the public about what services the city provides, what the costs are, ask if changes are demanded, and determine the level of support at that given point in time.
Second, to ensure we are financially sustainable, we need to find ways to develop all of our business districts.
Communities cannot depend upon houses to help pay for public services.
We need to broaden our tax base, work with business leaders, and invest in our I-94 business district and start to develop our 180 acres of new land from 3M. We have crumbling roads due to years of neglect. We have areas of flooding that may require infrastructure changes.
We need to be honest with the public about the costs to provide the services they are demanding while making every effort to expand the tax base through business development for financial sustainability.
