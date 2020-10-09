Lake Elmo candidates met at Lake Elmo City Hall Wednesday evening, Oct. 7, and debated who should be the city’s next mayor during a Gazette-sponsored candidate forum.
City Council member Justin Bloyer is challenging Lake Elmo Planning Commission Chairman Charles Cadenhead for the mayoral seat that will be vacated by Mike Pearson in January 2021.
At the end of the mayoral debate, forum moderator Marguerite (Margot) Rheinberger asked what separates the candidates from one another.
Bloyer responded that by serving for eight years on council — and learning from current Lake Elmo Mayor Mike Pearson — has prepared him well to take the reins of the Lake Elmo City Council.
“What it comes down to is experience,” Bloyer said. “I would never be able to jump into this role from being on planning commission.”
Cadenhead said he is well prepared for the role because in addition to his experience on the planning commission, he has more than 26 years of experience in working with governments as a civil engineer.
“I know how to maneuver and navigate the government channels to get things done,” Cadenhead said. “I’ve got wonderful contacts throughout the county.”
The candidates discussed issues ranging from a 3M settlement, how city councilors conduct business and how the city handles infrastructure. The 3M settlement awarded the city $2.7 million and also gave Lake Elmo 180 acres of undeveloped farmland. The lawsuit was filed over contaminated drinking water.
The mayoral debate is available online. To watch the entire 45-minute debate, visit https://vod.scctv.org/CablecastPublicSite/show/16279?channel=10.
Lake Elmo City Council candidates
Katrina Beck, Matthew Howe and Jeff Holtz are running for two available seats on the Lake Elmo City Council. The three met on a socially distanced dais preceding Lake Elmo’s mayoral debate Wednesday evening.
Beck who works in health care, said the events of 2020 showed her how important it to get involved in your community.
Holtz has worked on the 3M settlement group, is on the Lake Elmo planning commission, and has been a civil servant for more than a decade. Moving to a city councilor is the natural next step.
Howe has committed to making Lake Elmo is permanent home, and brings 22 years of financial experience to the table.
Rheinberger also moderated the Lake Elmo City Elmo candidate forum, and near the end of the discussion she asked the three what the voters should to know about them.
Howe has not been involved in city government functions, but said that can help him bring a fresh set of eyes.
“From my perspective that makes me different and unique from than my other candidates here,” Howe said. “It brings a fresh perspective. I don’t come with any baggage.”
Beck is on the public safety committee, and said it would be her prime concern.
“Public safety is the number one priority for any city,” Beck said. “Public safety has come up a lot when I’ve talked to residents. There’s concern they want to know that we are prepared should something happen.”
Howe said on his first day in office he would be ready to work on the solutions to the 3M settlement.
“I know the work that’s gone into it, and I will make sure to do the work doing everything we can to implement those solutions.”
Other topics covered in the candidate forum included economic recovery from the pandemic, what type of business the city should attract and government accountability.
The Lake Elmo Candidate debate is available online. To see the entire 45-minute forum, visit https://vod.scctv.org/CablecastPublicSite/show/16263?channel=10 on the Suburban Community Channels will be replaying the forum until the Nov. 3 general election.
All five Lake Elmo candidates responded to a questionnaire sent by The Gazette, to see their responses, see page 7.
