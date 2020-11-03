Kriesel

Gary Kriesel

Gary Kriesel defeated Scott “Cutter” Junker according to early unofficial election results by a vote of 20,335 to 8,410 for Washington County Commissioner District 3 according to early unofficial election results on Tuesday, Nov. 3. All 22 precincts have reported results.  

Updated results will be posted to the secretary of state’s website at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, the Washington County’s website states, and on Nov. 10 remaining absentee ballots will be counted. 

The official results are expected to be available after the county canvass on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The Gazette will provide more coverage on this story on the Friday, Nov. 6 print edition.

