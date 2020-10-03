The Gazette asked the two candidates running for House District 39A the same set of questions here are Bob Dettmer's responses:
Occupation: Teacher – Health education, physical education, outdoor education, head wrestling coach, assistant soccer and track coach for the Forest Lake Area School District, 34 years, (Retired);
Previous political/community experience: United States Army Reserve Military Intelligence Chief Warrant Officer CW4, 25 years, (Retired) mobilized and deployed for 20 months for Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom; Wrestling official for the Minnesota State High School League; Currently serving as the Minnesota State Representative for House District 39A.
Minnesota State Legislator in the House of Representatives 2007 – pre-sent. Legislative Committees Served on: Veterans Division (Chair and Lead), State Government Finance, K-12 Education Finance, Capitol In-vestments, Ways and Means Finance, Labor, Taxes, Property and Local Tax Division, Higher Education Finance, Child Hood Obesity Legislative Working Group (Chair), Military Action Working Group (Chair).
United States Army Military Intelligence Warrant Officer, Mobilized and Deployed for 20 months Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Member of the Forest Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW Post 4210, and American Legion Post 225. Served as a Chisago Lakes Baptist Church Deacon Board Member. Starbase Minnesota (STEM Education) Board Member.
Board member of the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Hall-of-Fame and the Minnesota Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall-of-Fame.
Assess state government’s response to the pandemic and what do you believe to be the best way that the state can support both public health safety and the economy as it emerges from restrictions?
Minnesota families and businesses have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown of our state economy. I will work to help Minnesotans recover so we can bring jobs, paychecks and our economy back.
Minnesotans deserve to feel safe in their communities. I will oppose efforts to defund or dismantle police departments, prioritize public safety, and support the men and women in law enforcement who do their jobs honorably and risk their lives protecting our communities.
We are now at a point where we need to determine how to best help our families and businesses recover. Over the past few months, the legislature approved several laws that helped Minnesota deal with the pandemic. This included critical funding that assisted families, small businesses, and childcare providers.
Since the pandemic began, Minnesota’s economy has taken a hit, going from a billion-dollar surplus to a projected multi-billion-dollar deficit in just a few months. There is no doubt this is happening due to the permanent closure of countless stores, reduced operating capacity at other businesses, and too many Minnesotans being out of work.
Moving forward, we need to help struggling families get back on their feet.
We need to find ways to help strained business owners recover from the most significant challenge they have ever faced.
We need to enact policies that drive job creation and put our unemployed back to work.
If we can accomplish these goals, we can not only bring our economy back, but help many Minnesotans along the way.
The unrest following the death of George Floyd while in police custody has had an impact around the world. Talk about your feelings in response, and how can state government assist in improving relations with diverse communities?
We need to be cautious and careful in our approach to reforming the law enforcement profession.
The actions of one now former Minneapolis police officer are not indicative of the approach the vast majority of peace officers take to their work in protecting our communities. I stand in full support of law enforcement and I am disheartened that many people are painting the members of the profession with a broad brush.
We are witnessing the results of a lack of support for law enforcement in Minneapolis, where the city is experiencing a dramatic increase in violence, which is having a devastating effect on the residents of the city, especially in minority communities.”
“The death of George Floyd demonstrated the need to put measures in place to prevent such tragedies in the future. I support a ban on so-called chokeholds, a duty for peace officers to intervene when another officer uses excessive force and report it to the officer’s superiors. I also support additional training for peace officers, especially in the area of use of force and in interactions with persons who have mental illness and when interacting with members of diverse communities. And I sup-port reforming the grievance process so that a Police Chief’s decision to terminates a peace officer for using excessive force is not overturned by an arbitrator. I am also gratified the Legislature clarified the standards for disclosure of information for peer support and critical incident stress management sessions for emergency first responders, including peace officers.
What are priorities facing residents in your district in the next few years, and how would you deal with them?
Public safety is of paramount importance in communities. The first duty of any government is to protect its citizens. I have led the way in keeping our communities and families safe. I supported improving Minnesota’s public safety by passing laws to strengthen penalties for offenders, including locking up the “worst of the worst” sexual predators and assisting victims.
Education equity funding and school safety has always been in the forefront for our district. The current state K-12 education funding formula does not provide equity across the board for all Minnesota school districts. Our district has a long history of excellent public, charter and private schools. It’s not right that our schools receive thousands less per student than many other schools. Equity funding is essential to providing resources and flexibility for our schools to hire quality teachers, support staff and a safe and secure learning environment.
Bob Dettmer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.