DFL-endorsed candidate Ann Mozey is running against incumbent Republican Bob Dettmer to represent House District 39A
The Gazette hosted a forum for both candidates on Thursday, Oct. 22, at Valley Access Channels. The forum was originally scheduled for Oct. 14, but Dettmer was called into a special session during that time.
During special session, the house approved a $1.9 billion public works construction package. The senate approved the bill the following day, and Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill into law on Wednesday Oct. 21.
On late Thursday afternoon forum moderator Marguerite “Margot” Rheinberger asked both candidates their thoughts on that very bill.
Mozey noted her opponent has opposed spending bills in the past, but was glad Dettmer supported the latest infrastructure bill, even though it took a long time for the legislation to pass.
“What’s sad about is it took five special sessions during a pandemic for the right answer to finally come out,” Mozey said.
Dettmer responded that the bonding bill’s passage took a long time because there were different issues that four caucuses didn’t agree on.
“It didn’t pass the house right away is that our the negotiator — who has been chair of the bonding committee before when we were in the majority — was left out of the negotiations,” Dettmer said.
The candidates also discussed balancing the state’s budget, what the legislature can do to address racial inequities and if the governor has now overstepped his authority with executive orders regarding the coronavirus.
The entire 45-minute forum is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D09m5GJV0YA.
Following the 39A forum, Rheinberger interviewed House District 39B candidate Joe Garofalo because his opponent, incumbent Shelly Christensen, had a conflict and was unable to attend. The original Gazette forum for 39B candidates also was rescheduled because Christensen was called into the special session on the bonding bill.
To watch the 30-minute interview with Garofalo visit https://youtu.be/DtbVJKClzB8.
