The Gazette asked the two candidates running for House District 39A the same set of questions here are Ann Mozey's 's responses:
Ann Mozey
Occupation: Lawyer
Previous political/community experience: Always an advocate and attorney, I am an environmentalist, a small business owner and practicing attorney with offices in Stillwater. For over 20 years I have worked with individuals in difficult situations, giving voice and support for people-centered sustainable solutions. Currently, I am on the Citizens Review Panel for Washington County, overseeing aspects of child protection, foster care, and day-care licensing. I am on the DFL Environmental Caucus executive board working to nurture our communities and candidates to have an environmental focus. Recently, I was a board member for the Washington County Lawyer’s Board, serving two terms as the secretary with a focus on providing support and resources in the legal community and at large. Always, I have volunteered throughout my career with Tub-man, and with Washington County providing assistance to those in need.
Assess state government’s response to the pandemic and what do you believe to be the best way that the state can support both public health safety and the economy as it emerges from restrictions?
Universal affordable quality health care for all should be our number one priority, whether at the state or national level. Banking and credit regulations need to be revisited to address the social functions that they serve, rather than just for-profit. Currently only 31 Minnesota banks have stated that they would step up for their customers and help bridge a path to a better day for everyone. Without national leadership, local and state governments are left to put together policies that support their communities. It does not take a rocket scientist to look around and see that in too many situations we have chosen to ignore the perils of this medical crisis, now also a social justice crisis as well as an economic crisis. Vote like your life depends on it, because it literally does. Some in local and state leadership have made it their mission to be available and engaged, both in responding to questions and in offering good information and resources. Notice who these people are and vote accordingly. I believe that a change in leadership is essential to finding a path forward that is built from the rubble we face currently. Without this change, as certain incumbents have proven repeatedly, nothing truly new is possible.
Talk about your feelings in response to the George Floyd incident, and how can state assist in improving relations with diverse communities?
Republican messaging has made policing dangerous.
The idea of “defunding” is NOT a Democratic party position, it was a local idea raised by the youth in Minneapolis. In boosting this language to demonize the Democrats, the Republicans have made policing
exponentially more unsafe for partisan gain.
I protested with our youth in Forest Lake on June 4. I felt that it was one of the most important protests I could participate in for two reasons, first it was organized and lead by our youth, the people who will inherit the problems we face. And secondly, I felt it was important to participate because change must happen in all corners of our state if we are going to effectively work together. The incumbent has been hostile to participating in this conversation. Without a change in leadership our community will be seen as part of the problem instead of part of the solution. Police reform, including accountability and training is important. We should all come fresh to our jobs every day, and that is often harder to do when the struggles are real.
We should include a look at the criminal justice system as well. It does not work for minor offenses, or drug and addiction offenses, and should not be a for-profit system at all. For example, to be soft on crime with an addict may be their death sentence, and conversely to be hard on the same situation is just as misplaced. People die. Minnesota can do better.
What are other priorities in your district in, and how would you deal with them?
Boosting the local economy must be a priority. Funding the bonding bill is one opportunity. Unfortunately, my opponent repeatedly voted against the bill for 2020, playing partisan politics.
This is a travesty for Minnesota for two reasons, first it is an investment that has no net out-of-pocket, the money that is borrowed is paid back in the course of the wages that are taxed, a sustainable system that maintains our roads and bridges, safe and clean water infrastructure, creates good paying jobs, and so much more.
The second reason obstructionist politics is a travesty is it is a waste of time and money.
For every neglected project the cost of repair goes up, and while it is remains in disrepair harms abound. Roads that are unsafe have more accidents and deaths, and potholes lead to large car repair bills. In this way, tax payers more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.