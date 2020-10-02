BY Matt DeBow
Oak Park Heights Mayor Mary McComber joined the stage at a different booth than her challenger, Mark Swenson at Valley Access Studio for The Gazette’s candidate forum Tuesday evening, Sept. 29.
Swenson served on the Oak Park Heights City Council for 24 years before taking a two-year break in 2018, and he is looking to serve again. McComber has served as Oak Park Heights Mayor for eight years, and she is
seeking re-election.
McComber said she would continue working for the city by attending forums and conferences at the state level to provide to bring the best services to the community of Oak Park.
“I testify quite often at the state, and have a good relationship with different legislators and different organizations, and that takes time,” McComber said.
That requires attending seminars and
training sessions.
Swenson said the city should remain governed from a local standpoint, but noted his opponent has brought good ideas from her work at the state.
“I think right now with everything going on in the world, a lot of stuff needs to be kept local,” Swenson said. “I think the more time we spend on local policies, local acts and local needs, we’ll
be stronger.”
While they slightly varied on their mayoral approach, the pair struck a cordial tone — unlike the presidential debate occurring at the same time. McComber and Swenson both complimented each other for their accomplishments. The candidates were spaced six feet apart from each other and from staff in VAC’s studio, and were the only people inside not wearing masks.
The booths were sanitized before and after the candidates left. To see the entire 45-minute forum, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8WiIeBMh6zE.
