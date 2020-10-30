In a 5-2 vote, the Stillwater Area School Board voted June 11 to approve a separation agreement with district superintendent Denise Pontrelli. On the heels of that decision, by August, 16 community members originally filed to serve for five seats on the board.
There are now 13 candidates still running active campaigns for those seats. In the regularly scheduled four-year term, nine people are running for three seats, including two incumbents. These four-year terms will begin Jan. 1, 2021. Candidates are current board chair Sarah Stivland, board member Mike Ptacek, Dawn Beavers, Annie Porbeni, Matt Onken, Katie Hockert, Philip St. Ores and Nance Purcell.
Purcell missed the deadline to withdraw, but she suspended her campaign although her name still appears on the ballot.
Following the resignations of board members Mark Burns and Shelley Pearson in July, there are also two seats open on the school board that will be filled with a special two-year term. This special election requires its own election with a different set of candidates.
Seven people have filled for this race: Bill Gilles, Tim Brewington, Joseph Ehrler, Bev Petrie, Mary Turnberg, Roger Ziemann and Alison Sherman. The two winners in this election will take their seats on the board immediately after the election results are canvassed.
During the Aug. 5 board meeting, two people were selected to serve as interim board members to fill the vacant spots on the board. Brewington and Gilles were selected.
Petrie, Sherman, Hockert Onken and Porbeni received endorsements from The St. Croix Valley Education Association, the St. Croix Paraprofessional Association and the International Union of Operating Engineers.
The Gazette has received dozens of letters either in support of the union-backed candidates, or, without exception, the letter writers defended the current board members and endorsed Ptacek, Stivland, Brewington, Gilles along with Beavers who is not currently serving on the board.
The Gazette hosted two 75-minute forums for the candidates still running active campaigns on Oct. 13.
One of the pressing issues a new board will face after the election is searching for a new superintendent.
At that forum Moderator Marguerite (Margot) Rheinberger asked the candidates running for two- year seats to weigh in on the search for a new superintendent. Rheinberger also asked the candidates running for 4-year seats to grade the district on its handling of the racial inclusion.
Their responses on both topics are available online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5JmdXOyibU.
Election Day is Tuesday Nov. 3. The Gazette will update its website as election results come in that evening.
