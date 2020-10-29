The Gazette began its election coverage early this year to accommodate for a rise in absentee voting due to the pandemic.
The Gazette kicked off election season with a forum for candidates running for Oak Park heights mayor Swenson at Valley Access Studios on Sept. 29. Current Oak Park Heights Mayor Mary McComber joined the stage at a different booth than her challenge.
McComber said she would continue working for the city by attending forums and conferences at the state level to provide to bring the best services to the community of Oak Park.
Swenson said the city should remain governed from a local
standpoint, but noted his opponent has brought good ideas from her work at the state.
While they slightly varied on their mayoral approach, the pair struck a cordial tone — unlike the first presidential debate occurring at the same time. McComber and Swenson both complimented each other for their accomplishments.
The booths were sanitized before and after the candidates left. To see the entire 45-minute forum, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8WiIeBMh6zE.
Lake Elmo council
The Gazette followed up its cordial events with a forum for held at Lake Elmo City Hall for that city’s council and mayoral candidates on Oct. 7 in another socially distanced forum.
City Council member Justin Bloyer is challenging Lake Elmo Planning Commission Chairman Charles Cadenhead for the mayoral seat that will be vacated by Mike Pearson in January 2021.
At the end of the mayoral debate, forum moderator Marguerite (Margot) Rheinberger asked what separates the candidates from one another.
Bloyer responded that by serving for eight years on council — and learning from current Lake Elmo Mayor Mike Pearson — has prepared him well to take the reins of the Lake Elmo City Council.
Cadenhead said he is well prepared for the role because in addition to his experience on the planning commission, he has more than 26 years of experience in working with governments as a civil engineer.
The mayoral debate is available online. To watch the entire 45-minute debate, visit https://vod.scctv.org/CablecastPubli Site/show/16279?channel=10.
Katrina Beck, Matthew Howe and Jeff Holtz are running for two available seats on the Lake Elmo City Council. The three met on a socially distanced
dais preceding Lake Elmo’s mayoral debate.
Beck who works in health care, said the events of 2020 showed her how important it to get involved in your community.
Howe has not been involved in city government functions, but said that can help him bring a fresh set of eyes.
Holtz said on his first day in office he would be ready to work on the solutions to the 3M settlement.
The Lake Elmo Candidate debate is available online. To see the entire 45-minute forum, visit https://vod.scctv.org/CablecastPublicSite/show/16263?channel=10 on the Suburban Community Channels will be replaying the forum until the Nov. 3 general election.
State congressional races
The Gazette hosted a candidate forum for Senate District 39 candidates on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Valley Access Studios. GOP incumbent Karin Housley is facing a challenge from Democrat Josiah Hill in the race.
The Gazette had scheduled two forums for House District 39A and 39B candidates that evening, but both were cancelled because the house was called into special session.
The 39A race was rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22. A write up of that forum is available on the Stillwater Gazette’s website.
The 39B forum was cancelled because of the late notice one of the candidates getting called into a house sessions
The senate candidates discussed the handling of the pandemic during the forum. Hill state he would vote for another lockdown, but only if the science supported that was the right call.
Housley used the forum to criticize Gov. Tim Walz’s response to the pandemic stating the governor has now overstepped his authority usinexecutive orders.
The Gazette also sent out questionnaires to all candidates listed in this article, their responses are available online at Stillwatergazette.com under the 2020 election tab.
Election Day is on Tuesday Nov. 3. The Gazette will update its website as election results come in that evening.
Where to vote this year
Washington County will allow voters to cast absentee ballots, vote in-person early or on Election Day for the upcoming November general election.
For all in-person voting, health precautions will be taken at the county’s brick-and-mortar polling places.
Masks will be required, hand sanitizer will be provided, social distancing will be encouraged and shared surfaces will be disinfected throughout the day.
Absentee ballots were mailed out starting Sept. 18.
Absentee ballots may be returned by using an included postage-paid envelope or dropped at any of the county’s five in-person absentee locations: Cottage Grove Service Center, 13000 Ravine Parkway, Cottage Grove; Oakdale City Hall, 1584 Hadley Ave. N., Oakdale; Headwaters Service Center, 19955 Forest Road N., Forest Lake; Washington County Government Center, 14949 62nd St. N., Stillwater and at Woodbury Central Park/R.H. Stafford Library, 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury.
Early in-person voting started Sept. 18 and will run through Nov. 2 at the five County locations.
Early voting hours will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct 31, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov 2.
On Election Day, Nov. 3, absentee ballots must be dropped off at the Washington County Government Center, 14949 62nd St. N. in Stillwater before 3 p.m. Also on Election Day, all polling locations will be open in Washington County from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information about voting, visit www.co.washington.mn.us or call 651-430-6175.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.