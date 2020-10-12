Bayport City Council Member Michele Hanson has started a write-in campaign for mayor of Bayport. She announced her campaign on Facebook on Sept. 30.
“Including this year, Mayor St. Ores has run unopposed in four of the last five elections …,” she wrote on the Facebook post. “As a current council member, I can honestly say that I respect her diligence and professionalism, but I also think it’s time for a change.
She encouraged those who haven’t voted to write her name in for mayor.
“I promise to continue to be inquisitive, passionate, and persistent in representing the best interests of our residents and businesses,” Hanson said.
