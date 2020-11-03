Incumbent Shelly Christensen has likely defeated Republican Joe Garofalo for the District 39B seat in the Minnesota House. District 39B includes about half of Stillwater, as well as the cities of Lake Elmo, Oak Park Heights and Bayport.
Christensen beat Garofalo by 14,011 to 13,761 votes, according to early unofficial election results as 16 out of 16 precincts have reported results.
Updated results will be posted to the secretary of state’s website at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, the website states, and on Nov. 10 remaining absentee ballots will be counted. The Gazette will update our website as more results are announced.
The official results are expected to be available after the county canvass on Thursday, Nov. 12.
The Gazette will provide more coverage on this story in the Friday, Nov. 6 print edition.
