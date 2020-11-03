Charles Cadenhead defeated Justin Bloyer by 3,662 to 3,056 according to early unofficial election results with two out of two precincts reporting
Updated results will be posted to the secretary of state’s website at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, the website states, and on Nov. 10 remaining absentee ballots will be counted.
The official results are expected to be available after the county canvass on Thursday, Nov. 12.
The Gazette will provide more coverage on this story on the Friday, Nov. 6 print edition.
