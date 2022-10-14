This week: As part of our ongoing election coverage during the 2022 midterms, we are focusing on state city and school races for the area. Candidates were asked a series of questions and their responses follow. Not all candidates responded.
Stillwater City Council and Mayor
Mayor (Unopposed)
Ted Kozlowski
Age: 45
Family: Wife Rachael, Daughters Amelia (13) & Evelyn (12)
Occupation: CEO - DemandQuest Marketing Institute
Education: BS Political Science & Philosophy from Edgewood College
What prompted you to seek office?
I love Stillwater and wanted to work to preserve it’s history and character.
What is your No. 1 goal?
Transparency in local government and getting our community engaged in decision making.
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I’ve run large and small organizations and take an entrepreneurial and creative approach to local government.
Is public safety a concern in the city? Why? If it is, how should it be addressed?
Public safety is my first priority and always will be. We have the absolute best public safety team from our local PD under Chief Mueller, Fire Dept under Chief Glaser, EMS and at the County with Sheriff Starry. We are very fortunate to have great leadership across the board and throughout the organizations. I’m extremely proud of our team and while there are always concerns I know we have the best possible people to meet any challenges.
Stillwater Council Ward I (unopposed)
Ryan Collins
Age: 46
Family: My wife, Lisa, and two children, Alexis and Preston
Occupation: I am in my 22nd year as a middle school history teacher at Mahtomedi Middle School, where I teach 6th grade Minnesota History and 7th grade American History.
Education: Bachelor of Science in History and Master of Science in Education.
What prompted you to seek office?
The importance of leadership and community involvement was instilled in me at a young age. When I was a child, my dad was one of the founding members of the youth athletic association in Hastings, serving as its first and only president for the first 20 years. He taught me the importance of giving back to the community, what it means to be a leader, and how to provide effective leadership. When I moved to Stillwater in 2003, I became involved with the Washington County Historical Society. In 2012, I joined the city of Stillwater’s planning commission. My time serving on the planning commission is part of what sparked my interest in becoming a city council member.
What is your No. 1 goal?
I value the input from my constituents and it’s an honor to work on their behalf. My ongoing goal is promoting the best interest of our residents and our city as a whole. As issues come before us on the council, my actions always begin with the question, “How does this help Stillwater and its residents? Is this moving Stillwater in the right direction?” People need representatives that listen well and work hard on their behalf. I take great pride in our community and want it to continue being a great place to live, work, and play. I can’t think of a better place to raise a family. The future of Stillwater is as strong as its rich history, and I am honored to be a part of it. I look forward to continuing the positive momentum and accomplishments in my next term.
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I am the current council member for Ward 1 and have had this role since January 2019. I served on the City of Stillwater Planning Commission for eight years, two of which I spent as chairman. I am the Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Washington County Historical Society, a role I have had for the past five years. I represent Stillwater on the Middle St. Croix Watershed Management Organization.
Is public safety a concern in the city? Why? If it is, how should it be addressed?
Over the past few years Stillwater has seen an increase in “‘crimes of opportunity,” such as people entering unlocked vehicles and open garages. Similar to other communities, we’ve also seen catalytic converter thefts and an occasional car theft. On a busy weekend we have thousands of visitors enter our city, which presents an increased need for police presence. Our police department is one of the best, and our officers work hard to keep our city safe. Our police force is dedicated to the community of Stillwater and provides excellent public safety. We are currently conducting a study to identify possible opportunities for improvement provided to the city.
Stillwater Council Ward 4
Mike Polehna
Age: 68
Family: Joni Polehna, Wife; Andrew Polehna, Son; Katie Polehna, Daughter in law; Jordan Polehna, Son; Denise Polehna, Daughter in law; Grandchildren Lyla, Nora, Avery, Boden and Mira
Occupation: Retired Washington County Parks Manager Stillwater City Council Member 2004-2022
Education: BA Parks and Recreation, Winona St. University
What prompted you to seek office?
I’ve always been active in the community working with many different community organizations. I’ve served Stillwater on the city council for the past 18 years in which I’ve acted as vice mayor and served as Stillwater’s Mayor in 2014.
What is your No. 1 goal?
Continue to be open and serve the residents of Stillwater to the best of my ability.
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
Before I retired I was the parks manager for Washington County for 37 years which has provided me experience in working in government. I’ve built relationships and experiences throughout the community, county and state which has helped me in my responsibilities as a city council member. I’m recognized as a community leader and have worked hard to make Stillwater a wonderful place to live, work and visit.
Is public safety a concern in the city/county? Why? If it is, how should it be addressed?
Public safety is the #1 priority of the City of Stillwater! We have wonderful police and fire departments which work hard in protecting our residents and visitors!
No repsonses from candidate Tony Misenor.
Lake Elmo City Council- two seats open
John Murphy
Age: 60
Family: Wife is Mary Murphy and son is Nick Murphy
Occupation: Video Producer
Education: Video Production Degree
What prompted you to seek office?
The need for representation for my Cimarron Community.
What is your No. 1 goal?
I will listen to the people who live in Lake Elmo and find ways to address their concerns.
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I am one of the Committee Members for the Cimarron Residents Association.
Is public safety a concern in the city/county? Why? If it is, how should it be addressed?
Public safety is always a concern in our city. I will push for a regular city committee to find and address the safety concerns of the Lake Elmo citizens.
Matthew Hirn
Age: 34
Family: Married with 2 children (ages 3 and 5)
Occupation: Physical Therapist and Co-owner of Thrive HQ
Education: Doctorate of Physical Therapy
What prompted you to seek office?
Lake Elmo is a beautiful city that has so much character. It is the place I call home for my family and business. We have set our roots here, and I want to see Lake Elmo continue to be the gem it is. Growth is inevitable, and necessary in some capacity. How that growth is managed will make all the difference. I want to be a voice for the residents of Lake Elmo as we work through these exciting times.
What is your No. 1 goal?
My number one goal is to ensure that Lake Elmo is working towards its “Parks, Trails, and Open Space” goals set in its 2040 Comprehensive Plan. So much focus has been put into growth… We need to support that growth. The kids need parks to play and grow physically and mentally, while a more active adult population is in need of accessible and safe ways to be active outdoors.
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
Starting and owning a business. I took a vision for a better service, created goals, and developed and implemented a pathway to success.
Is public safety a concern in the city/county? Why? If it is, how should it be addressed?
Public safety is always a concern that needs to be taken seriously; however. Lake Elmo has done a great job of prioritizing the safety of its residents and will continue to do so. This is one of the main reasons families choose to move here. I believe there are always areas for improvement regarding public safety and I will take any that arise very seriously.
Lisa M McGinn
Family: Married 34 years to Michael G. McGinn, 4 children, 8 grandchildren and an awesome dog.
Education: Bachelors degree in Criminal Justice/Public Administration from Metropolitan State University, advanced management studies completed at Northwestern University, School of Police Staff and Command & University of Louisville Southern Police Institute.
Occupation: Lake Elmo City Council member (4 years). Retired police commander, St Paul Police Department, 26 years of service.
What prompted me to seek office?
My husband and I joined the Lake Elmo community in February 2016. After years in policing and public service my retirement plan included continued service to community. Four years ago I was elected to the Lake Elmo Council. The most critical issues were council and city government dysfunction. Infrastructure concerns including water contamination and insufficient public safety personnel were also critical issues for our current community and future growth. I made a personal commitment to making a positive impact in the governance of the city and function of our council. I continue to have that dedication.I believe our city council has made significant progress towards several challenges and goals but simply put, I feel my work serving the City of Lake Elmo and our residents is incomplete and I am asking our citizens to support my continued service on our city council for a second term.
What is your No. 1 goal?
The number one priority of local of government is the administration of city infrastructure and services. Public safety, water, sewer & street maintenance top the list. While Infrastructure remains a constant priority for me, securing safe and adequate water supplies for Lake Elmo is my number one goal for this next term. The MN Supreme Court’s 2020 ruling in support of the Ramsey County courts decision over lake levels on White Bear lake has resulted in a complex set of restrictions and rules. The ruling supports unrealistic water allocations restrictions for growing communities and restricts future drilling for wells that are necessary to provide water for several cities including Lake Elmo. Our council members and staff have played vital roles at several levels of government to seek sensible and responsible solutions to a complex problem that includes a safe and sufficient water supply for current and future growth within our city.
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
With 26 years of police service and 30 years experience working with community groups on a wide variety of issues including public safety education, youth outreach, and business and community engagement I have been pro-active throughout our community to better understand and find solutions to concerns and issues our residents care about. My previous council experience will be critical to continuing to addressing the wants and needs of our community.In 2019 I joined a council in turmoil. I had a vision and commitment to help provide stability and objectivity to future decisions made by our members. My goal was to bring a fresh perspective on approaching current challenges and future opportunities. Through respect, collaboration and hard work from all council members and city staff I believe the Lake Elmo City Council has made significant strides towards creating an atmosphere consistent with providing sound decision making and improved service delivery to our community.
Is public safety a concern in our city? Why? If it is, how should it be addressed?
Public safety (crime) is a concern of our city administration and residents. Lake Elmo like suburban cities across the metro area has seen a significant increase over the last few years in crimes of opportunity that include thefts, auto thefts, & burglaries. Fortunately, violent crime is very low in Lake Elmo. Most property crimes have occurred in neighborhoods where residents have always felt safe leaving their doors unlocked and/or having a car parked on a driveway or in an open garage, sometimes with valuables or key fobs available. Quick access to major arterial routes and freeways has enticed suspects, most often young men and teenagers from outside our city to feel relatively safe victimizing local residents. We continue to support the arrest and full prosecution of criminal activity within our city. City staff, council members and the Washington County Sheriffs have a close working relationship and continue to work with neighborhood residents and associations to form neighborhood watch groups and educate our residents on crime prevention methods that minimize their chances of becoming a victim.
Susan Dunn
Age: Senior citizen
Family: Two grown sons
Occupation: Retired
Education: Brigham Young University, University of Colorado, RN Nursing School Lakewood.
What prompted you to seek office?
Concern for my community’s health, safety and welfare and to protect our many environmental resources.
What is your No. 1 goal?
To slow down the rapid, recent unsustainable growth in Lake Elmo and to promote fiscal responsibility in the city.
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I proudly served Lake Elmo as mayor, city council member, planning commission member and parks commission member. I’ve always been a reasonable voice for the people of Lake Elmo, putting the city first and only promoting quality, sustainable and environmentally sensible land use development.
Is public safety a concern in the city/county? Why? If it is, how should it be addressed?
Lake Elmo has historically been among the safer communities in the larger metro area. Unfortunately, as the city and county morph into different development styles, people have to be more aware of ways to protect themselves. I encourage people to be watchful and supportive of each other in our neighborhoods. We need to partner with our local police and county law enforcement with community information meetings, such as in library programs, in order to keep residents aware of potential safety issues.
Bayport City Council and Mayor- two seats open
Bayport Mayor (Unopposed)
Michele Hanson
Age: 55
Family: husband Ben, son Calvin (25) and daughter Lainey (23)
Occupation: Retired from market research
Education: BA from Hamline University
What prompted you to seek office?
Originally it was a neighbor that asked me to run for city council because I had shown interest by watching and attending council meetings to understand what was happening in our city. Now, after three terms on the council, I feel that my strengths and experience are assets that could be used to lead as mayor.
What is your No. 1 goal?
My main goal is to be a good listener, communicator, and leader, working with city staff and council to prioritize all of the ongoing and upcoming projects to continue to make Bayport the best place to live and work while keeping taxes reasonable. Right now, a couple of the smaller projects that I hope we can complete soon include reviewing several city ordinances to make them more relevant (e.g., signs, trailer parking, impervious surface) and creating a new commission of residents to help advise the council on plans related to our city parks.
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
In addition to the experience I’ve gained in the past 12 years as a Bayport city council member, I am proud to serve our community in many other ways, including president of the Bayport Community Action League, service chair of the Afton Bayport Lakeland Lions Club, and a member of both the Stillwater Community Education Advisory Board and the Thrive at Community Thread Advisory Board. These connections help me see the bigger picture, bring people together, and advocate for the best interests of Bayport residents and businesses.
Is public safety a concern in the city? Why? If it is, how should it be addressed?
While Bayport is a charming small town, public safety is always a concern. That is true anywhere. It is clear that the Bayport Police and Fire Departments are both incredibly valuable assets and they need our continued support to help maintain the high level of public safety that currently exists. With a state highway cutting through the middle of town, we also need to be persistent about advocating for public safety when MnDOT makes decisions about that important part of our city. I would also like to see us work more closely with Andersen Windows on traffic concerns related to deliveries and shift changes at their Bayport facilities. And, we need to continue to support our elementary school in ways that make sense to promote the safety of students and staff like the recent change to a one-way street near the school for safer student drop off and pick up.
Eric J Larson
Age: 56
Family: Wife Andrea, 5 Children (2 adult, 2 in college, one 7 th Grader) and 2 dogs
Occupation: Senior Project Manager for 3M
Education: Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Michigan Technological University; Master of Strategic Studies, US Army War College
What prompted you to seek office?
First and foremost, I am a person who believes in serving others. We need to support our families, communities, local businesses, churches, cities, state, and nation through personal service.
Our family have been living in Bayport for a bit over 7 years now. I bring prior experiences from serving in the Army/Army Reserve for 35 years both enlisted and as a commissioned officer retiring in 2018.
Currently I am an officer in the Bayport American Legion Hesley Jensen Post 491 serving our community there as well.
Since retiring from the Army Reserve I still feel I have the experience and skills to serve our community as a Bayport City Council Member
What is your No. 1 goal?
My top goal has three parts, Public Safety which will be discussed in another question, fiscal responsibility, and city infrastructure.
Fiscal Responsibility – I believe that sound financial strategic planning is critical to cities to ensure that our available resources are used appropriately and wisely. It is essential to understand what the budgeting income and expenditures are for Bayport and how we can guarantee that tax dollars are optimized.
City Infrastructure – One of the most significant costs to a city is operational maintenance. The city’s roads, water, sewer, signs, equipment, parks, and buildings all need to be maintained and have a replacement plan for sustainment. We need to know that our water is safe, our sewers will not back up, we will not destroy our cars from potholes and that barring natural disaster our buildings will still stand. This is an essential job of the city council to oversee.
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
As an Engineering Officer in the Army Reserve, I was involved in many construction projects in the United States and abroad. I was deployed twice, to Kosovo and Iraq.
Currently I am a project manager within the Personal Safety Division of 3M where I have been employed for over 29 years and work primarily on electro-mechanical/software systems like our battery powered respirators for hospitals.
The past two years my wife Andrea and I have been members of the Bayport Community Action League (BCAL) primarily to support Derby Days and other community activities as we can.
Previously I served 4 years on Centerville, MN Planning and Zoning Commission. Several times I was told that my experiences allowed me to understand and explain sometimes complex issues that could be brought up in city planning. I believe I bring these same common sense, practical, system engineering skills to the service of Bayport residents.
Is public safety a concern in the city? Why? If it is, how should it be addressed?
Public Safety should always be a priority for our community leaders. Bayport has both excellent police and fire departments. Safety of our community and especially our children should be our highest priority. From traffic safety to being free from discrimination and danger are essential.
Supporting community efforts to increase safety will be one of my personal objectives. The past few years in the US and Minnesota have recorded unprecedented civil unrest, unprovoked violence up to and including shootings, and countless other property damage and/or robbery.
Recently in our household one of our vehicles was severely vandalized during the day in our yard. We need to work together as a community with our Police and Fire Departments to ensure that we all can be and feel as safe as possible.
John Dahl, Trischa Heitman-Ochs and Katie Hill did not respond.
