This week: As part of our ongoing election coverage during the 2022 midterms, we are focusing on federal races for the 4th and 8th districts. The Stillwater area has residents in both districts.
4th District Congressional
Betty McCollum (D)
Is public safety a concern and how do you plan to address it?
Public safety is a priority. Working to provide the needed federal resources to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all Minnesotans is fundamental to my job in Congress.
Whether it is my work supporting federal funding for the COPS program or providing direct congressional support for the St. Paul Police Department to buy new radios or the Washington County Sheriff’s Department to purchase new electric vehicles, I believe law enforcement officials and the criminal justice system need the resources to recruit and retain highly qualified professionals and the critical tools to prevent crime, stop gun violence, and prosecute the criminals who threaten the security of our families and communities.
Do you think our elections are secure and fair? Why?
Yes. Minnesota has consistently had the highest voter turnout and the most secure, free, and fair elections in the United States. This makes Minnesota a beacon for democracy not only for our country, but for the world. The anti-democratic forces in the U.S., led by former-president Donald Trump, are using lies, misinformation, and false claims to discredit free and fair elections because they are election losers. There is zero proof that any state or federal election in the U.S. has been stolen or an outcome manipulated. I support our election workers who have been under immense pressure and direct threat from domestic extremists and election deniers pushing MAGA Republicans’ Big Lie. Election deniers are a threat to our democracy and must be stopped.
How will you help rein in inflation and what is the root cause?
For the past thirty month the U.S. economy has been completely upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the economy collapsed, there was massive job displacement, and global supply chains were disrupted or shutdown. Critical government interventions saved lives, but also saved livelihoods and kept families from falling into poverty. As the pandemic recedes the economic demand for goods and services has roared back but key industries are unable to meet the demand with
shortages of raw materials, labor, and inputs. This demand is driving inflation and overheating the economy. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to contain inflation, I support looking at economic restructuring by onshoring key industries, like micro-chip production, to reduce global supply chain exposure and ensure that domestic production capacity exists in key strategic industries for our national security and our long-term economic security.
With ever increasing weather calamities, what steps can be taken to address it?
The increase in weather calamities is a direct consequence of global climate change and these events are having catastrophic impacts on lives, economies, and the habitability of certain regions of the world, including in the U.S. We cannot alter the severity or frequency of devastating tornados, hurricanes, droughts, or flooding. But we must contemplate how we develop resiliency to protect lives and livelihood. As chair of the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, I am investing in climate resilience, clean green energy alternatives, and confronting climate change as a national security threat to the U.S. Just like vulnerable towns and communities, there are U.S. military bases that have been devastated time and again, undermining readiness and causing great financial costs, only to be vulnerable to the next weather calamity. Investing in climate resilient infrastructure that can withstand the frequency of sever weather events is our new reality. Climate change demands action.
What gun safety laws need to be implemented, if any?
Gun violence is an epidemic in our country. Tens of thousands of Americans die every year from gun violence, gun accidents, or suicide using guns. We need to get guns off our streets and out of the hands of criminals. We need to give law enforcement the tools to both be safe on the streets but also keep our neighborhoods safe from gun violence. I support a ban on military style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. I support universal background checks and waiting periods for every gun purchase.
Is there a crisis at the U.S./Mexico border? If so, how should it be addressed?
Since 2008, Republicans in Congress have refused to work with Democrats to advance coherent, humane, and effective immigration policies. The fact that millions of people from Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, and other parts of the world put their lives at risk making the journey to escape violence, war, extreme poverty, and climate change in their homelands to seek refuge and opportunity in the U.S. is a 21st Century reality.
Border security needs to be modernized and that demands action by Congress, including Republicans, to pass a coherent immigration policy that allows individuals who meet the legal requirements for immigration and asylum to enter and remain in the U.S.
Simultaneously, there must be greater urgency in foreign assistance to mitigate the factors that drive migrants to leave their homes, particularly in Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
No response from Republican candidate May Lor Xiong who defeated Jerry Silver and Gene Rechtzigel in the Republican primary election.
8th District Congressional
Pete Stauber (R)
Previous political/community experience
Current District 8 Congressman.
Do you think our elections are secure and fair? Why?
One of the most sacred rights in America is the right to vote and the belief that our elections are secure and fair. We must ensure we trust the elections throughout our state. Election integrity matters. In Congress, I strongly opposed Nancy Pelosi’s attempt to federalize elections by voting against her government takeover of elections that would have allowed convicted felons to vote, weaken the security of our elections, and give taxpayer dollars to political campaigns. I also led the charge by signing an Amicus Brief to the U.S. Supreme Court calling to prohibit secretaries of state like Steve Simon from changing election laws without the consent of their state legislatures. State legislatures have a role to play and no office holder should be able to run around that fundamental role. We need to work together to ensure every legal vote counts, but nobody cheats.
How will you help rein in inflation and what is the root cause?
Washington is recklessly spending money we don’t have. Inflation is skyrocketing. Energy prices are through the roof. Working families and businesses are bearing the brunt of Biden’s broken promises. I support pro-growth policies that encourage job growth and promote the American spirit so working families can prosper. Single party control in Washington has led to reckless spending of trillions of taxpayer dollars leading to record high inflation and an increased cost of living that Minnesota families can’t afford. Rather than provide a blank check, Congress must provide checks and balances to Joe Biden’s failed economic and energy policies. Remember, we are currently fighting the worst inflation in 40 years and this year we saw record high gas prices. If we win the majority in Congress, we will hold Biden accountable, stop reckless spending, and promote domestic energy production creating more American jobs and making energy prices affordable once again.
Jen Schultz (D)
Occupation: Professor of Economics at UMD; State Legislator
Previous political/community experience:
MN State Legislator representing Duluth 2015-present; Great Lakes Commissioner; Tax Expenditure Review Commission; serve on Human Services Finance (Chair), Ways & Means, Taxes, Health Finance & Redistricting Committees; Vice Chair Great Lakes Legislative Caucus; Co-Chair Health Innovations Task Force for NCSL; Long-Term Care Task Force for CSG
Do you think our elections are secure and fair? Why?
Freedom and democracy are under sustained attack at home and abroad. Extremists in the Republican party are attacking our most cherished freedoms: the right to vote and to free elections; the right of free speech; the right to read any book; the right to have control over our own bodies; and the right to access safe abortions and contraception.
My opponent, Pete Stauber, signed on to a lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election, voted against the Voting Rights Acts, against the recent Election Reform Act securing & making it harder to overthrow our elections, against reproductive freedom and access to contraception, against investigating the January 6 insurrection, against an act protecting workers, and against health coverage for veterans. He is also one of the most vocal anti-choice advocates in Congress, calling a total ban on abortion a priority ever since arriving in Washington.
How will you help rein in inflation and what is the root cause?
As an economist I believe we must get aggressive about creating high-paying, long-term jobs. While we are currently experiencing a period of global inflation caused by the pandemic disrupting our supply chain, Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, price gouging due to market concentration, and high employment, it has become clear that we have sent too many jobs overseas. For the sake of national security, we need to increase domestic production and manufacturing.
We also need to address tax fairness. Having the ultra-wealthy and corporations pay their fair share, will help Americans receive the services they expect, like Social Security, Medicare and excellent public schools.
I’ll prioritize getting things done and solving problems. As a state legislator, I delivered meaningful results; I’ve done this by negotiating with people from all parties. I’m running for Congress because I believe when we invest in people, we all do better.
