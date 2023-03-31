As the Minnesota legislative session forges ahead at light speed, a bevy of potential school mandates have some school officials at Stillwater concerned.
Superintendent Michael Funk provided a legislative update March 28 to the board with results of a survey answered by 120 school districts representing 390,000 students.
“What I’m showing you today are statewide averages of what these unfunded mandates [if approved] will cost our school systems and drive many of them— most of them— probably all of them into statutory operating debt or bankruptcy.”
These proposed mandates include:
• Allow members of the Teachers Retirement Association with 30 years of service to retire at age 60 rather than 65.
• Set minimum wage at $25/hour, and require the district to pay 100% of single health insurance premiums and 85% of family health insurance premiums, as well as pay 50% of out-of-pocket maximum costs.
• Allow up to 24 weeks of paid family and medical leave. The cost estimates for this bill do not include the costs of hiring substitutes to cover staff on leave.
• Give one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked, up to 48 hours each year.
• Allow teachers more time to prepare material. More minutes of preparation time means the district would need to hire more staff.
The total estimated cost of these unfunded mandates is over $1,000 per student, after being adjusted for coming revenue increases. The actual cost would likely be higher, as these estimates do not include additional costs like substitutes and hiring additional staff, according to the school.
“This equates to a shortfall for Stillwater for $8.5 million annually,” Funk added. “This puts a huge financial burden on every school district in the state of Minnesota.”
There is another bill that could mandate class sizes, which would call for the hiring of hundreds of new staff members as well as additional facility needs.
“This is the greatest increase I think I have seen as a superintendent in potentially what we’re going to be getting in additional revenue, and it’s half of what the unfunded mandates are. And we know moving forward we’re not going to be seeing that kind of increase,” Funk stated. There was going to be a 5% increase in revenue, but Funk stated that a new omnibus bill from the legislature may lower that to a 4% increase.
Board member Beverly Petrie pointed out that, “with this ‘historic increase,’ we’re almost at a deficit because of all the funding that needs to go into these unfunded mandates.”
Board members encouraged the community to reach out to legislators before these bills get approved.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.