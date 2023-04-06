During the public comment section of the March 28 school board meeting, two speakers came up to share their concerns surrounding the upcoming GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network) Day of Silence, which takes place on April 14, 2023.
The Day of Silence is an annual day of action to spread awareness about the effects of bullying and harassment of LGBTQ+ students, during which students take a day-long vow of silence. This movement was started by students in 1996 and went national the next year.
The first speaker, Catherine Hobbs, stated her concern that the movement “is not student-led but an overtly political organization.”
She then read a quote from a GLSEN conference held in Atlanta, “The fear of the religious right is that the schools of today are the governments of tomorrow, and you know what? They’re right, and if we do our jobs right, we’re going to raise a generation of kids who don’t believe the claims of the religious right.” This quote was stated in 1999.
“Being apolitical and teaching kindness are not mutually exclusive,” Hobbs stated. “When most kids don’t end up transitioning as adults, I’m not sure that it’s something that’s good to push on these kids.”
“Helping our kids be good citizens, which is a lot of what you guys do, is not a bad thing, but helping them be progressive citizens is not a good thing.”
Michael McCarthy also spoke on the issue of the Day of Silence and transitioning in general.
“Substantial number of parents believe that their children are either a boy or a girl and that is a fixed reality. Substantial number of parents foster in their children a world-view in which heterosexuality is the norm. Substantial numbers of parents embrace binary heteronormality and adult family formation as good, loving values which they imbue in their children. Substantial numbers of parents believe that these things are an essential part of their religion, and they teach these religious beliefs to their children. These parents do not want Stillwater Area Schools to teach their children contradictory beliefs,” McCarthy stated.
He went on to ask that the district add the Day of Silence to the school calendar, “so parents are forewarned and able to discuss in advance with their boys and girls their family’s belief about the nature of being a boy or a girl.”
