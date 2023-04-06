During the public comment section of the March 28 school board meeting, two speakers came up to share their concerns surrounding the upcoming GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network) Day of Silence, which takes place on April 14, 2023.

The Day of Silence is an annual day of action to spread awareness about the effects of bullying and harassment of LGBTQ+ students, during which students take a day-long vow of silence. This movement was started by students in 1996 and went national the next year.

