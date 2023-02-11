Stillwater area students report a decrease in tobacco, electronic cigarette and alcohol usage in 2022 despite fluctuations in the previous surveys from 2013, 2016 and 2019, according to an Minnesota Department of Education survey. Every three years, students in grades 8, 9 and 11 take the MDE Student Survey that allows students to self report substance use and mental health struggles they experience.
Conventional tobacco use is significantly down this year for eighth, ninth and 11th graders at the Stillwater Area School District compared to 2013.
In 2013, 95% of eighth grade boys and 95% of eighth grade girls; 94% of ninth grade boys and 94% of girls; and 82% of 11th grade boys and 88% of 11th grade girls reported they hadn’t smoked a cigarette in the previous 30 days.
While 97% or more of both boys and girls in all eighth, ninth and 11th grades reported they hadn’t smoked a cigarette in the previous 30 days in 2022. Student survey data from 2019 reflects similar lack of cigarette usage.
Despite the decrease of traditional tobacco use among high schoolers, the use of electronic cigarette devices took its place for a brief time, but is on another decline of usage based on this year’s results.
The survey question regarding e-cigarette usage was added to the survey in 2016, but it wasn’t until 2019 that a significant portion of students reported using an electronic smoking device in some capacity. For example, 64% of boys and 59% of 11th grade girls reported that they hadn’t smoked an e-cigarette in 2019, while the remaining percentage either smoked once or every day in the month.
For the remaining 11th grade students who reported they had smoked at least once in the past 30 days: 7% of 11th grade boys reported they used an e-cigarette device one to two days; 3% smoked for three to nine days; 4% smoked for 10 to 19 days; 6% smoked for 20 to 29 days; and 16% reported they smoked an e-cigarette every day.
Alternatively, for 11th grade girls, 12% smoked for one to two days of the past 30; 9% smoked for three to nine days; 5% smoked for 10 to 19 days; 6% smoked for 20 to 29 days; and 8% reported they smoked every day for the past 30 days.
Usage for eighth and ninth graders wasn’t as prominent as 11th graders as 93% of eighth grade boys and 88% of girls hadn’t smoked an e-cigarette. Similarly, 86% of ninth grade boys and 78% of ninth grade girls reported they hadn’t smoked at all in the previous 30 days.
However, student survey data from 2022 reflects a decrease in usage with 88% of 11th grade boys and 83% of 11th grade girls reporting they haven’t smoked an electronic cigarette in the previous 30 days. Only 3% of both 11th grade boys and girls reported they smoked an e-cigarette device every day for the past 30 days.
Alcohol usage decreases
Alcohol usage for students decreased in 2022 compared to 2013 and with students self-reporting relatively similar and higher usage in both 2016 and 2019.
In 2022, 97% of eighth grade boys and 94% of eighth grade girls; 94% ninth grade boys and 94% of ninth grade girls; and 83% of 11th grade boys and 82% of 11th grade girls reported they hadn’t drank alcohol in the past 30 days.
Current student-reported usage is an improvement from 2013 when 91% of eighth grade boys and 92% of eighth grade girls; 81% ninth grade boys and 85% of ninth grade girls; and 65% 11th grade boys and 68% of 11th grade girls hadn’t drank in the previous 30 days.
The majority of students who reported they had drank alcohol in the previous 30 days primarily drank between one to five days, with a small percentage drinking for more than 10 days, in 2013.
Alcohol usage across all four years is more prominent for 11th graders than eighth and ninth grade students who reported that 90% or more were not drinking alcohol, which is still the case in 2022.
Although, students in 11th grade reported similar, higher usage patterns from 2016 to 2019 compared to this year’s usage.
For example, 71% of 11th grade boys and 68% of 11th grade girls reported they had not drunk alcohol in the past 30 days in 2016. Of the students who reported they drank in the past 30 days, 27% of 11th grade boys and 30% of 11th grade girls didn’t drink more than more than nine days of the past 30 days.
Data from 2019 represents a similar trend of student usage when 71% and 63% of 11th grade boys and girls, respectively, reported they didn’t drink in the previous 30 days. Based on the students who reported drinking in the previous 30 days, 29% of 11th grade boys drank nine days and 36% of 11th grade girls reported the same.
However, that amount of students who drank from one to nine days a month has decreased by around half with only 14% of 11th grade boys and 17% of 11th grade girls reporting they drank that many days in 2022.
Mental health challenges
Despite the decrease of substance use among underage students, mental health struggles continue to remain steady according to area students’ self-reporting on how often they feel depressed.
In 2013, 80% of boys and 70% of eighth grade girls, 80% of boys and 65% of ninth grade girls and 71% of boys and 63% of 11th grade girls reported that they hadn’t felt depressed throughout the past year.
It wasn’t until the 2016 survey that the surve asked how often a student felt depressed throughout the previous two weeks. Student self-reported depression rates for each grade level and gender fluctuates from year to year.
For eighth graders in 2016, 26% of boys and 36% of girls reported feeling depressed for several days or more in the previous two weeks. But in 2019, less eighth grade boys – at 23% – reported they felt depressed, while more eighth grade girls – at 44% – felt depressed. For eighth graders in 2022, more students overall felt more depressed as 28% of boys and 54% of girls reported as such.
From 2016 to 2022, eighth, ninth and 11th graders have had more depressed feelings than how students reported in 2013 when the majority of students at each grade level had not felt depressed.
Without comparing 2013 survey results, ninth and 11th graders report a similar fluctuation to eighth grader reports, from 2016 to 2022, in how many students report feeling depression. Although, there are more girls in each grade level who report feeling depressed compared to the boys.
In 2019, 28% of ninth grade boys reported they felt depressed while 45% of ninth grade girls reported the same. Yet, 58% of girls in 11th grade reported they felt depressed throughout the previous two weeks compared to 41% of 11th grade boys.
In each survey year, there are at least around one quarter of students in each grade level who report that they felt depressed for several days or more throughout the past two weeks.
The 2022 survey results remained fairly steady, as 28% of ninth grade boys and 53% – an increase of 8% – of ninth grade girls report feeling depressed. For 11th grade boys, 43% report they felt depressed while 65% of 11th grade girls felt depressed for several or more days throughout the previous two weeks. Survey responses in 2016 aren’t entirely different from 2022 as 30% of 11th grade boys and 64% of 11th grade girls report they felt depressed.
Even though student self-reporting based on depressed feelings fluctuates in each survey year, there is a relative trend of stagnant or increasing mental health struggles since 2013 that Stillwater area students manage.
