Around 25% of Stillwater area students in grades 8, 9 and 11 self-report that they struggle with depressed feelings. From 2016 to 2022, there isn’t a significant increase in students feeling depressed nor a significant decrease, it fluctuates but remains comparable. (Graphic by Natalie Ryder)

 Natalie Ryder

Stillwater area students report a decrease in tobacco, electronic cigarette and alcohol usage in 2022 despite fluctuations in the previous surveys from 2013, 2016 and 2019, according to an Minnesota Department of Education survey. Every three years, students in grades 8, 9 and 11 take the MDE Student Survey that allows students to self report substance use and mental health struggles they experience. 

Conventional tobacco use is significantly down this year for eighth, ninth and 11th graders at the Stillwater Area School District compared to 2013.

