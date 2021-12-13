DaVinci Fest is an annual community event celebrating art and science hosted by The Partnership Plan. With the addition of educational exhibits and demonstrations from area businesses and organizations in the afternoon, it has become a regional art and science extravaganza.
The DaVinci Fest was canceled for the last two years because of the pandemic. The event will be held on Jan. 22, 2022 at Stillwater Area High School and is free to attend. The afternoon is open to the public. Masks will be required inside the building.
Registration is open until Dec. 23 for all students who live within the boundaries of Stillwater Area Public Schools. Students in grades four to 12 can submit projects in categories of science, art, upcycling and film.
More information, including project requirements and submission deadlines, can be found online at https://partnershipplan.org/davincifest
For 32 years, The Partnership Plan has provided funds for innovative and enhanced learning opportunities to every classroom in the district. Recent projects include teacher grants for new educators to District 834, Books for Reading Recovery During COVID, a multi-year mental health initiative, and the Stillwater High School Pathways program.
Visit www.partnershipplan.org for more information on the Partnership Plan.
About the partnership plan
The Partnership Plan was established in 1989 and is the educational fund for Stillwater Area Public Schools. It is an independent, 501(c)3 non-profit organization Its mission: The Partnership Plan connects the community and its resources to Stillwater Area Public Schools to support exceptional learning experiences for students.
