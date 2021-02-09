Just as many elementary students were set to return for in-person learning, the district sent all learners at Stonebridge Elementary School back to distance learning for two weeks because of COVID-19 transmission in the community.
“Today we made the difficult decision to shift all Stonebridge students into distance learning beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 9,” Stillwater Area Schools District Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt wrote in a letter sent to Stonebridge parents on Feb. 8.
The distance learning applies to all Stonebridge Elementary students including preschool through second grade as well as pupils in grades third through fifth grades who were set to return on Wednesday (Feb. 10). The school’s Adventure Club also closed.
The district expects preschool along with fifth-grade students to return to Stonebridge Elementary — along with the district’s before and after school day-care program — on Feb. 22.
“We have made this decision in consultation with our Regional Support Team, which is made up of representatives from the Minnesota departments of health and education, based on the number of positive COVID-19 cases and resulting quarantines of students and staff,” Lansfeldt wrote. “This is the first time we’ve had to call an emergency transition to distance learning due to community spread or outbreak in one of our school communities.”
The school’s two-week closure will allow anyone currently ill time to recover, and help anyone with any symptoms get through one COVID-19 incubation period as a way to help mitigate the coronavirus spread.
“As much as we want to keep our students in school, this is an important step to slow the virus and keep everyone safe,” Lansfeldt said
The district requested families report COVID-19 symptoms and positive cases to the school’s Health Office at 651-351-8707 or email Registered Nurse Stephanie Kapfer at kapfers@stillwaterschools.org.
“We recognize that this is a very difficult situation for families and we apologize for the short notice,” Lansfeldt concluded. “We remain committed to providing a high-quality learning environment to our students and are here to support your family at this time. Lessons will be posted in SeeSaw throughout the distance learning period...”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.