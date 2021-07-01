Stillwater Area High School students Claire Abbott and Addie Foote won second place in Project Green Challenge, an international sustainability competition, the high school announced on its website. The juniors competed in three challenges daily throughout the month of October 2020 against approximately 5,000 teams of high school and college students. Earning their way into the finals, they were matched with a mentor and developed and executed a Climate Action Project.
Striving to make a difference now in the student population within the district, Abbott and Foote spearheaded two efforts: the first, to advocate for SAHS to transform into a greener, solar producing high school, and the second, to educate students on energy consumption and conservation.
For their Climate Action Project, they helped in distributing 1,250 energy and water efficiency kits to fellow students, making and sharing a video to educate students about energy efficiency, and introducing a solar energy proposal for the school district, targeting solar panels on the roof of the high school.
During the first phase of the competition in October, teams learned about environmental issues and competed in daily challenges.
The Stillwater team completed every challenge and finished with the highest honors in 21 of the daily challenges! Their diligence, persistence, and creativity earned them the right to compete as one of 16 finalists who will have the opportunity to present their climate action project and compete to win funding for their project.
Learn more about their project and view their Instagram account.
