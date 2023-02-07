STW-Teacher.jpg

Stillwater Area High School astronomy teacher Ben Straka earned a spot as a top 10 Educator of the Year among K-12 educators from across the country. (Submitted photo by Jasmine Allison)

Stillwater Area High School astronomy teacher Ben Straka is known in the school community as the “goat father” – not a dub for the “greatest of all time” or “The Godfather” – but rather the adage he imparts on his students. 

“‘Goats climb mountains.’ And it’s just a mantra that really sums up who we all are. And it goes even deeper when we sit in the classroom, nobody climbs alone, everybody is tethered in to each other,” Straka said. 

Load comments