Stillwater Area High School astronomy teacher Ben Straka is known in the school community as the “goat father” – not a dub for the “greatest of all time” or “The Godfather” – but rather the adage he imparts on his students.
“‘Goats climb mountains.’ And it’s just a mantra that really sums up who we all are. And it goes even deeper when we sit in the classroom, nobody climbs alone, everybody is tethered in to each other,” Straka said.
Throughout his 20 years of teaching, 17 of which have been at Stillwater Area schools, students have gifted him drawings of goats and other goat memorabilia due to his mantra. This year, a student gifted him with a nomination for the National Society of High School Scholars Educator of Distinction award.
Following that nomination from former student Sydney Rodd, who is his student assistant this year, Straka was able to apply for the Educator of the Year award. He was recently named to the top 10 in the nation.
“I am beyond honored to have been named a top 10 educator in the nation. … I love representing my colleagues, and I appreciate them so much,” Straka said.
While hunting with his family in northern Minnesota, he received the email notifying him that he was selected as one of the top 10 educators in the country for being a role model to students and having a positive impact on students’ lives.
“I showed it to my wife and she was freaking out as much as I was that it actually came to be that I was being recognized,” Straka said.
The National Society of High School Scholars Claes Nobel Educator of the Year award is annually given to K-12 educators across the country who are committed to teaching students.
Along with being named as a finalist, he received $1,000, which he put toward a few pairs of astronomy binoculars for his students to check out and use at home for stargazing.
“[It’s worthwhile], trying to put resources and passion into students to be able to go out and do it on their own for not only the time with me but a lifetime after that,” he explained.
Admittedly, he didn’t pursue a teaching profession to win awards or to seek the limelight.
“I’m not necessarily one for the spotlight, so there was a part of me that was okay if I wasn’t recognized by this. The big recognition is that my students recognize me,” Straka said.
However, he is honored to be appreciated for the work he does to connect and uplift with his students, but he knows he isn’t the only educator at the Stillwater school district who has a hand in impacting students in a positive way.
“I’m getting this individual award when it should be shared with a lot of the other people that I’ve gotten to work with throughout my entire career, because I know that there’s other people that I look up to and still have as heroes that are working alongside me,” Straka said.
His dream to become a teacher began when he was a child and always bossed his friends around when playing pretend games in a classroom teaching.
“It blossomed from more than just wanting to be the bossy kid but going into a career that helped people, and to do it in a way that I had a passion for. So going through high school, going through college, it just became more part of me,” Straka said.
He has instructed astronomy classes at the Stillwater Area High School for the past seven years, but his love for the night sky also started in childhood when he saw Halley’s Comet in 1986.
“[I’m] doing maybe my dream job of being an astronomy teacher, because there’s not many schools in the state that have an astronomy program anymore,” he said.
To Sraka, the job is a calling. Throughout his years teaching in Stillwater he’s worked to make students feel welcome in the classroom, foster their learning and offer them an empowering mentality to take into their daily lives.
The adage he uses to teach and understand his students and the broader school community is that everyone is a goat trying to summit their own personal mountains. Mountains can either be successes or hardships that students work to achieve and overcome, but it is never done alone without the help of a collective community.
“We’re all climbing mountains and we’re all trying to get to the top of our own personal mountain. … It’s got this whole beautiful imagery to what we do in life. We don’t climb mountains alone. We don’t go through school alone, and that to be a goat, you’re not trying to be the ‘greatest of all time,’” Straka explained. “You’re just trying to get to the top of your own mountain and using other people around you.”
