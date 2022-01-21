Students from Stillwater Area High School and Stillwater Middle School received recognition for their outstanding performance in the fall session of the Stock Market Game.
These students participated in SMG in Debbie Drommerhausen’s SAHS class and Andrew Jurek’s SMS class.
Students Parker Ringold and Michael Yangwakue took fifth place in the high school division in Minnesota.
The SMG is a national, interactive learning program for students in grades fourth through 12th managed locally by Minnesota nonprofit, BestPrep. Students work in teams to invest a virtual $100,000 during a 14-week period, competing with other students for the highest-valued portfolio.
Because SMG uses an online platform, students are able to participate both in class and out of school. Each SMG team has access to online daily portfolio updates on their current holdings, brokerage fees and team rankings.
Students monitor their portfolio throughout the session and determine when to buy, sell or hold investments.
“The Stock Market Game is an excellent tool for real-world learning because students are actually engaging in the stock market in real time. Students see and understand the effect of the financial choices they make, allowing them to make connections to factors that impact the market.
This is an invaluable skill they learn, and knowledge that will benefit them long-term,” BestPrep Program Manager Stephanie Musgrove.
Thanks to funding from Charles Schwab Foundation and support from Schwab Advisor Services, SMG team fees were waived for both schools.
Students and teachers celebrated remotely in a live, virtual awards ceremony. Drommerhausen, Jurek, their students, and other top-ranking teams from each age division were recognized by Jay Robinson, Regional Vice President in Advisor Services for Charles Schwab, and heard a keynote message from Ritta McLaughlin, Director at FINRA Investor Education Foundation and Peter Gonzalez, Program Manager at FINRA Investor Education Foundation. Students also participated in a question and answer session with Robinson, McLaughlin, and Gonzalez where they shared insights and experiences in investing and reminded students of the long-term value of their participation in SMG.
The SMG is run nationally by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Foundation, with the Minnesota chapter of the program managed by BestPrep, a local nonprofit.
The program runs each school year with yearlong, fall, spring, and late spring sessions.
For more information or to participate in The Stock Market Game, contact Stephanie Musgrove at 763-233-6328 or via email at smusgrove@bestprep.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.