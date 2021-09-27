Stillwater Area High School student Coolsjes Singhvi was named to the Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS list. It’s the nation’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Math competition for middle school students, according the Stillwater Area Public Schools website. Singhvi was recognized for his science fair project “D-PREDICT: An Artificial Intelligence Model to Predict the Likelihood of Early Diabetes.”
He developed an artificial intelligence model to predict prediabetes based on behavioral and physical attributes. Singhvi’s model was able to predict prediabetes with greater than 98% accuracy, the website states.
Other published works had not surpassed 85% accuracy. It was written in the Python programming language. Singhvi learned the program at Stillwater Middle School.
The Top 300 MASTERS were selected from more than 1,800 applicants. Singhvi is one of four Minnesota students who made the list.
