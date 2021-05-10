A Stillwater student is among the prize winners in the Young People’s Symphony Concert Association’s 64th Annual Concerto Competition.
Grace Weitzel, violin, has won the Margaret Ankeny Award. The award is provided by Mrs. Ankeny, a Director Emerita of the Minnesota Orchestra Board of Directors. She is a long-time supporter of music and the arts in Minnesota and across the region.
YPSCA’s 64th annual Concerto Competition took place in March 2021 as a virtual event this year. In addition to cash awards, all winners will also be invited to perform at YPSCA events throughout the year.
Ninety-five young musicians have won the competition, and most have gone on to performance careers with major U.S. and international orchestras, to teaching positions at conservatories and universities, or to solo performance careers.
