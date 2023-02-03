Based on Stillwater area birth rates from the years 2021-2022, the southern portion of the Stillwater Area School District may potentially see an increase in student enrollment when those children become school aged. (Photo courtesy of TeamWorks International’s study of Stillwater Area School District)
The Stillwater Area School District’s student enrollment is projected to disproportionately grow in the coming years, which will result in school board discussions about how to manage student enrollment increases in certain elementary school boundaries.The school board received its projected growth data during the Tuesday, Jan. 24, meeting and has not yet taken any action regarding the information.
However, Dennis Cheesebrow, founder and executive consultant of TeamWorks International, outlined the consulting agency’s findings related to Stillwater Area School District’s projected growth in the coming years and advised the district begins to think about how to manage projected growth.
The projections are based on key factors like birth rates and current or future housing developments in the area that offer an understanding of how to plan to serve more or less students.
In Stillwater’s case, it’s advised they plan for more students.
“From a growth position, you’re in a bit of an unusual positive position in this district for growth of 0 to 4 year olds,” Cheesebrow said.
By the year 2027, that age range is projected to grow by 5.6% in the Stillwater Area School District. It is unusual because the country, overall, is seeing a decrease in birth rates. He added students ages 5 to 14 are expected to increase by .5% by 2027.
“We are working with districts with similar development and similar housing to Stillwater and they are seeing similar rates of growth,” Cheesebrow explained.
Cheesebrow outlined how the study takes into account future planned and current housing developments when assessing how and where the student population may increase in the future.
He documented active and future single-family housing developments in the Lake Elmo Elementary boundary, southern Rutherford Elementary boundary and the central portion of the district on the Rutherford, Stonebridge and Lily Lake’s Elementary boundary borders.
Those areas of projected housing growth are relatively the same for the current concentration of students in the southern and southwest portion of the district adjacent to Hugo, and in the center of the district.
That estimated student growth in the southwest region of the district is disproportionatly greater compared to the northern region’s growth that could potentially impact Brookeview, Lake Elmo and Rutherford Elementaries along with the Oak-Land Middle School, based on current district boundaries.
“In districts that are growing, they typically have to think about district boundaries as a continuous project. Not ‘Whew, we’re done, we’ll never have to talk about this again,’” Cheesebrow said.
Based on Cheesebrow’s data related to area birth rates, Lake Elmo Elementary’s school population is projected to increase by 100 students in 2027-2028 based on recorded birth rates in 2021-2022. Children born during the last school year will be kindergartners in 2027.
“It’s a beautiful problem to have. We’ve always said we want growth, growth, growth. I hope that the solution will not be problematic,” said board member Annie Porbeni.
While there’s population growth of student-age children in the southern portion of the district, elementary schools in northern portions of the district may see a decrease in student enrollment due to stagnant birth rates.
“A concern you’re going to hear is ‘OK, well we have to do something.’ One of the things people bring you as an option, of course, is ‘OK, well what if we re-boundary the district and [shift] kids in the south and put them into some vacant places in the north,’” Superintendent Michael Funk said. The issue, he said, will be increasing bus rides – and therefore costs – for students who live close to an elementary school, but enrolling them further away.
School board chair Alison Sherman acknowledged how the district’s previous boundary change discussions allowed them to see how those shifts can impact families, not only the budget.
“I was on the boundary change committee. … It was going to get uncomfortable for everyone in the district to do further boundary changes, not just the south. It was going to get really uncomfortable for the center of our district,” Sherman said.
Though no decisions have been made, there will be ongoing discussions over for future growth of student population at the elementary level, and planning for those students to continue attending Stillwater Area Schools through middle and high school.
