Based on Stillwater area birth rates from the years 2021-2022, the southern portion of the Stillwater Area School District may potentially see an increase in student enrollment when those children become school aged. (Photo courtesy of TeamWorks International’s study of Stillwater Area School District)

The Stillwater Area School District’s student enrollment is projected to disproportionately grow in the coming years, which will result in school board discussions about how to manage student enrollment increases in certain elementary school boundaries.The school board received its projected growth data during the Tuesday, Jan. 24, meeting and has not yet taken any action regarding the information.

However,  Dennis Cheesebrow, founder and executive consultant of TeamWorks International, outlined the consulting agency’s findings related to Stillwater Area School District’s projected growth in the coming years and advised the district begins to think about how to manage projected growth. 

