In a legal case that has been brewing for over two years, with formal complaints against the district dating to 2017, the Stillwater Area School District has reached a $475,000 settlement agreement with the former director of finance and operations, Kristen Hoheisel.
The Stillwater school board held a closed meeting Monday, Feb. 13, to respect attorney-client privilege. The end of the closed meeting was broadcasted as usual and can be found on the district’s YouTube channel, allowing the community to get closure on the case. The settlement money will compensate Hoheisel for attorneys’ fees and expenses, non-wage loss damages, and lost wages. With this payment, Hoheisel agrees to fully dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice.
The school district’s lead attorney, Trevor Helmers, stated, “litigation has been pending on this claim for over two years, and the parties were recently ordered to participate in mandatory mediation.” According to the settlement agreement, that mediation occurred Oct. 12, 2022.
“While the district did nothing illegal in this case, has very strong defenses to the claims, and could move forward with seeking summary judgment, your insurance company is recommending settlement,” Helmers stated.
Helmers then laid out clear reasoning for why the board should approve and agree to settle. Since the settlement money will come from the insurance company, he stated, “the district will not have to pay a dime toward the settlement beyond the retainer that you’ve already paid. In addition, you get the benefit of having this case be fully and finally concluded and removing the significant strain on your administration and the community of having this case proceed to motions and trial over the coming months.”
The insurance company could move forward with the settlement without approval from the school board, but the school board unanimously voted to approve and sign the settlement.
School Board Chair Alison Sherman read an official statement on behalf of school board: “In September of 2020, the district’s then-elected school board terminated Kristen Hoheisel’s at-will employment with the district. Ms. Hoheisel’s discharge occurred when the district and the school board were in the midst of ongoing political turmoil. Ms. Hoheisel served at the pleasure of the school board as an at-will employee, and her discharge was based on her relationship with the school board members at that time. The current school board believes that Ms. Hoheisel was performing her job duties adequately in the midst of a difficult political environment for employees and does not support the employment actions taken by that board. While the district and Ms. Hoheisel will not be contuing their employment relationship, the current school board supports Ms. Hoheisel and wishes her the best of luck as she begins the next chapter in her career.”
Superintendent Michael Funk added, “The district and Ms. Hoheisel have mutually agreed to a settlement that allows all parties to move forward. I would like to thank Sarah Stivland and her colleagues on the previous board for their service to our district. I would also like to thank Kristen Hoheisel and wish her well. This chapter is now closed. With new leadership at the school board and administrative levels, we are focusing our efforts on providing the best learning environment possible for our students. It is important for our community to understand that the funds for this settlement come from the district’s insurance policy, and with the exception of staff time, no district resources were expended as a result of this agreement.”
Hoheisel originally filed complaints against the school board and its (now-former) Chairwoman Sarah Stivland back in 2017. This settlement agreement was reached just before a pre-trial hearing that was scheduled for Feb. 17, 2023.
