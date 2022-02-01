The Stillwater FFA won in several virtual Career Development Events hosted by the University of Minnesota College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.
In the Fish and Wildlife Management CDE competition, Grace Grant placed first and the team placed second overall in a field of 40 teams and nearly 200 participants from across the state.
Team members included Axel Bradshaw, Grace Grant, Brian Johnson, Melanie Johnson,
Anthony Lang, Jackson Markham-Bartlett, Jackson McDonough, Katherine Miller, Dani Moller, Dominic Slaughter and Lucy Wilcek. The event consisted of identification of Minnesota fish, mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and insects; a management exam; and a current issues test on wildlife diseases. The team will head to the state-qualifying competition at Foley High School in February.
In the Small Animal/Veterinary Science CDE competition, Morgan Delaney placed second and the team placed fifth in a field of 16 teams and nearly 90 participants in the state-qualifying event for schools in Region 4. The placing earned the team a trip to the state competition which will be held in April at the University of Minnesota. Members of the state-bound team are Pryia DeGroot, Morgan Delaney, Bynn Hatalla, Stella Jacobsen, and Melanie Johnson. The event consisted of breed identification; skeletal and reproductive anatomy; vet tool identification; a problem-solving practicum, and an exam on anatomy, nutrition, health, reproduction, sanitation and safety.
The National FFA Organization, formerly known as Future Farmers of America, is a national youth organization of 700,170 student members as part of 8,612 chapters in all 50 states,
The local FFA advisor is Glenn Boettcher; Agriscience teacher at Stillwater Area High School.
