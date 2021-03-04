THE GAZETTE
Stillwater FFA members have placed in several recent virtual competitions during the winter season.
Brianne Johnson earned second place in the Region 4 Floriculture Career Development Event and will advance to the state competition later this spring.
The Floriculture CDE includes the identification of flowers, houseplants, and tools; problem solving; design evaluation and a written exam on plant anatomy and physiology, pest management, greenhouses and plant production. Freshman Grace Grant earned third place in the Region 4 Creed Speaking Leadership Development Event and will also advance to state competition later this spring. The Creed LDE includes reciting the historical FFA creed and answering a series of interpretation questions.
Members of the Stillwater FFA Agricultural Communications CDE team that placed third in state competition were Morgan Delaney, Karley Rydeen, Marit Hegstad and Alison Bergmann. The Agricultural Communications CDE includes web design, video production, journalistic writing, opinion writing, along with editing and communication exams.
Individually, Morgan Delaney placed seventh and Marit Hegstad placed tenth. The Small Animal Veterinary Science CDE team placed fourth in Region 4 and also will advance to state competition this spring. Members advancing to state are Delaney (sixth individual), Kortney Bohman, Brynn Hatalla, and Peter Jansen. The Small Animal Veterinary Science CDE includes identification of companion animals; practicums on anatomy, parasites and veterinary procedures; along with a written exam on animal anatomy, health, nutrition, and management.
The Horse Evaluation CDE team placed sixth in Region 4. Team members included Delaney (sixth individual), Katherine Miller, and Marit Hegstad. The Horse Evaluation CDE includes evaluation of anatomy for functional correctness; questions on evaluation classes; along with identification of tack and equipment.
Brianne Johnson, Stillwater FFA Reporter, was selected as the Region 4 first-place winner of the Diversified Horticulture Proficiency Award.
Veronica Riddle, Stillwater FFA Sentinel, placed second for the Ag Processing Proficiency Award. These awards are given to the top FFA members in the region that have demonstrated the highest level of skills and knowledge in that career area, according to a press release from the Stillwater FFA. Brianne Johnson’s application featured her out of school experiences at Simple Solutions Outdoor Services along with knowledge she gained last year while working in the school greenhouse.
Riddle’s application featured her work with her family’s small honey and maple syrup operation.
Members completed an application and a virtual interview which are scored based on national career standards in agriculture, food and natural resources.
The National FFA Organization, formerly known as Future Farmers of America, is a national youth organization of 760,113 members, aged 12 - 21, as part of 8,739 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. For more information visit www.ffa.org, www.mnffa.org, or www.http://stillwaterffa.theaet.com/.
FFA Mission FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Agricultural Education Mission Agricultural Education prepares students for successful careers and a lifetime of informed choices in the global agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources systems.
