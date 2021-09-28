Stillwater Area High School’s FFA Chapter earned a Grand Champion Award and Blue Ribbon in the FFA Landscape Design and Construction Competition at the
Minnesota State Fair, the district’s website states. Stillwater FFA members designed and constructed the display to meet the theme of Native Minnesota Gardens. Plant and hardscape materials for the project were donated by Abrahamson Nurseries and Rose Floral of Stillwater. The display earned its blue ribbon and Grand Champion status by best meeting the criteria in the following areas: principles of design, elements of design, landscape construction, selection and quality of plant specimens, correct and clear labeling and signs, and accessories and lighting.
The National FFA Organization, formerly known as Future Farmers of America, is a youth organization of 649,355 student members as part of 7,859 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
