Elli Doll, a beef exhibitor from Stillwater, was selected as one of the Beginning Exhibitor Livestock Learning Experience Grant winners, according to a press release from the state fair. The BELLE grant is a new program funded by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation that will award grants to 15 livestock exhibitors to help offset the costs participating in the State Fair for the first time in 2021.
With funding from Minnesota State Fair Foundation, 11 large-animal exhibitors will receive $500 and four small-animal exhibitors will receive $250 each to help offset the costs of exhibiting livestock at the Minnesota State Fair, the release states. Participants will also be paired with a peer-to-peer mentor to help guide them through their showing experience.
The 2021 Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 26 - Labor Day, Sept. 6. For more information, visit mnstatefair.org
