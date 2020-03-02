Five years after voters in the Stillwater Area School District approved a $97 million facility bond, the board received a recommendation from its new facility community – this time with a larger price tag. The school board heard a list of capital improvements totaling $250 million during its Feb. 20 meeting.
The school board first directed administration to form a long range facility task force - later renamed the Community Design Team - during the Nov. 8, 2018 meeting. The task given to the committee was to make recommendations to the board on ways to improve facilities and to match student enrollments with school capacity.
In April 2019, the board selected a roster of community members to serve on the long range facility group. The board also voted in April 2019 to select the Cunningham Group to act as a facilitator. During the summer of 2019, the Cunningham group requested that the board hire a construction manager - later selected to be Kraus-Anderson - and to expand the roster of group participants to around 100 to include for diversity as well as invite members of local government agencies, businesses and district staff as members. Board members Mark Burns, Mike Ptacek and Sarah Stivland were also added as representatives to the Community Design Group.
Between September 2019 and January 2020, the group met for seven workshops to discuss the district facilities. During the February 20 board meeting, members of the groups and representative from Cunningham Group presented its recommendations to the board.
Ted Wegleitner, the CEO of Lakeview Health System, served on the Community Design Team and opened the presentation.
“This was a data-driven process,” Wegleitner said. “The process invited input through a small groups ... this is a process very similar to the process we have used in healthcare.”
Wegleitner told the board that the recommendation from the team was not intended to be an entire package to be bonded for an constructed immediately, but rather a 10-15 year plan.
“We know we have to be good stewards of finances,” Wegleitner said. “This allows for a logical implementation over time.”
Dan O’Connor, a parent from Lake Elmo Elementary, said that growth is occurring in the southern portion of the district and if action is not taken in a couple of year, the projected enrollment at the district’s southern elementary schools and middle school will exceed its capacity.
Brookview Elementary in Woodbury has a current enrollment of 480 students. With the planned housing development, there would be an enrollment of 630 students projected in 2023. Lake Elmo Elementary has a current enrollment of 697 students. The projected enrollment in 2023 is 900 students a tight squeeze compared to its 660 students planned capacity.
Another issue that the group looked at is the analysis of all the district’s building to see what improvements it would need to be considered a “21st century learning space.” This grading system looked a spaces such as media centers, building systems such as plumbing and HVAC, and the age and condition of the building.
“There are some pretty intense inequities,” O’Connor said.
While the group recommended many upgrades to media centers in the district’s elementary schools, the group found that Lake Elmo Elementary had the greatness needs based on the age of the building and the expected population growth in its attendance area.
At a cost of $83 to $103 million dollars, the group recommended that board replace Lake Elmo Elementary with two new elementary schools. Each school is suggested to be built for 450 students with the ability to add on to a maximum capacity of 650 students. The group also recommended expanding Brookview Elementary to 630 students.
At the currently closed Oak Park Elementary, the group recommended the district move the Alternative Learning Center (ALC) from the high school and continue to house the district’s 18-21 aged Transitions program to the Oak Park building. The building would also house the district’s Central Services offices, allowing for the sale of the current building located on Greeley St. In Stillwater. The total cost for the Oak Park Building would a $13 million remodel.
The board asked why the group did not recommend reopening the Oak Park building as an elementary school, instead of building two schools in Lake Elmo. O’Connor said that group found the site located away from the area that growth was occurring, and the school would need remodeling to fit future needs.
It would be a better use of resources to place Transitions, ALC and district offices in the centrally located building, O’Connor said. The cost to remodel and expand Oak Park would be around $16 million.
In total, the recommendation would cost around $250 million. Other proposed project include a 1,000-seat auditorium addition to the Stillwater Area High School, a remodel to Lily Lake Elementary, remodeling work at both middle schools and media center upgrades to most buildings. The group also recommended the sale of the Withrow building.
Board members voiced concerns brought up by members of the group that had resigned or not participated. While the group started off with a roster of about 100 members, many of the workshops had between 25 and 35 participants. Board member Tina Riehle said that she felt the room was “hostile” when she visited. Board member Liz Weisberg said she received emails from members that quit because they felt their voices weren’t being heard.
O’Connor said that he did not hear that members quit, “I wish that they voiced that and they would have stayed.”
Now that the board has received the recommendation, the board will continue to discuss the outcome in a future work session. Board chair Sarah Stivland thanked the members of the group for their work, stating that this was a first step toward a possible bond request to voters in the future.
“We want something that is going to succeed .. something that unites the community,” Stivland said. “We aren’t finished yet, there is more work to do.”
