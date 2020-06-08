Students who missed out on many senior traditions this spring were honored during Stillwater Area High School’s first-ever virtual graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 30.
Graduation was the most recent of several events and activities lost due to COVID-19, the global pandemic that wiped out spring sports, activities and prom, among others.
St. Croix Valley community members paid tribute to the Class of 2020 on Friday, May 29 with a Pony Pride Graduation Parade. The online graduation celebration went live the following night.
“I was really happy with the way it came together,” SAHS Principal Rob Bach said. “That was a lot of work behind the scenes, but I thought the overall production was outstanding. I think we absolutely made the best out of it that we could. We made lemonade out of lemons as best we could.”
Bach reflected on how quickly things changed in March when coronavirus concerns led to distance learning to finish out the school year.
“Who would have ever thought that when we went our separate ways for spring break that it would be the last time that we’d be together,” Bach said during the ceremony. “To the parents, family members and distinguished guests who are watching this evening, we invite you to join us in offering our most sincere congratulations to our graduates. To our graduates, the Class of 2020, we could not be prouder of you and what you have accomplished.”
The graduation ceremony weaved through musical performances, photos and video clips, along with comments from Bach, district teachers, Superintendent Denise Pontrelli, School Board Chair Sarah Stivland and student speaker Alyxandria Moosai, who mentioned some their shared experiences and many of the significant events and social interactions classmates missed out on.
“I think the most important thing we have learned over the past four years is how to persevere through adversity,” Moosai said. “Take a moment and think about all the obstacles you went through during your high school years. All of these seem to pale in comparison to our quarantine and loss of moments, but we overcame those hurdles together as peers, so there’s no reason we can’t still come together and show adversity through this — even if we’re six feet apart.
“We can still stand tall, taller than ever before. With this challenge in mind, and others to come, remember that deep within each and every one of us there is an ability to learn, grow and better ourselves. We are not born with a fixed amount of resilience within in us. We can build it up and draw on it when we need.”
Bach was joined by teachers in paying tribute to seniors who arrived at SAHS on May 26 and 27 to pick up their graduation caps and gowns. Bach welcomed each student before they departed down a sidewalk through a tunnel of socially distanced teachers reconnecting and cheering on their students.
“It’s been really challenging, obviously,” Bach said. “One of the challenges is just not seeing students and staff every day. That was the highlight of the cap and gown (distribution). That was the first time we had a chance to see a lot of those kids in weeks and months, so that’s difficult.”
The atmosphere for the parade was also festive, with supporters lining the streets along much of the route. The parade began at 8:34 p.m. — a nod to District 834 — at SAHS in Oak Park Heights before heading north into Stillwater and finishing up on Main Street at the south end of downtown.
“It was an awesome event. I was super proud of it,” Bach said. “I’ve heard nothing but positive things about the parade, which speaks to our community. I think our community was appreciative to do something to recognize this class and felt we were doing what we could to show the kids they’re special.”
Throughout the day on Saturday, Bach was joined by school counselors and board members while holding small group Zoom meetings with graduating seniors. Those sessions served as condensed graduation ceremonies where their names were read and Bach reaffirmed they had met all the standards and obligations to receive a diploma.
Students received a cap, gown, tassel and diploma cover in advance of Saturday’s ceremony, but the diplomas weren’t sent out until earlier this week.
Bach acknowledged the uncharted territory and challenges many dealt with this spring, but was happy the district was able to provide some gratifying moments before the calendar reached June.
“This is a group, they’ve been deprived of some opportunities their predecessors have had,” Bach said. “I think the kids genuinely felt like they got something special, which was important. What this class endured, they endured something no previous class has had to go through. That in and of itself, makes them special. They will be remembered for a long time. Their school loves them and thinks they’re special, regardless of what ceremonies they did or didn’t have.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.