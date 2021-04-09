Stillwater student Andrew Howard made history at it his small private school this spring when half an hour before a basketball game he got the call from Washington, DC.
On the other end of it was Rep. Betty McCollum telling him that his past year of interviews and pull-ups wasn’t for naught: West Point was taking him.
“I couldn’t really talk,” Howard said, a slight laugh coming through as he recalls that moment. He had to hand the phone to his coach to speak for him.
Howard was one of just five Minnesotans to earn an appointment to the Army officers’ academy this year; there were 180 applicants from the state. He is also the first from St. Croix Preparatory Academy to earn one.
West Point had stood out for Howard since his first visit there in ninth grade, when he said the campus — set into a jut of hilly land on the Hudson and its cadets looking sharp — made up his mind then and there.
“I was just awestruck at how beautiful the area was, and when I saw cadets walking to school they looked very sharp and they just looked like people that I wanted to be; they were exactly what I aspired to be,” said Howard. “I knew they built leaders at West Point; it felt like the right place for me.”
Howard credited his nearly 15 years of playing basketball with helping to build him up both physically and mentally. He said his father, Tim Howard, was also there to always push him on, to encourage him to do more.
Over the past year, Howard has added reps to his push-ups and pull-ups to ensure he’d pass the Cadet Fitness Assessment, but he was also assessed on character, leadership and academics. “The application was a year-long and extremely rigorous process,” said Tim.
Andrew said that process likely weeds out those who aren’t fully committed to it. Added Tim, the acceptance rate nationally for West Point is only about 9 percent.
But the letters and interviews that came with the nominating process were most difficult, said Andrew.
A lot was ridings on those interactions: without the backing of either senator or his representative, West point would have been a no-go. Several among the staff at St. Croix Prep also wrote recommendation letters on Andrew’s behalf.
Andrew reports to West Point for basic training June 28, initiating a stint of 47 months that Andrew said he knows will be challenging. “They really are going to push me, I know they will — that’s kind of where the growth happens, and I’m excited for that.”
