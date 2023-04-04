Can you say, free energy? The Stillwater School Board took steps March 28 to add solar panels at two buildings in the district.
The consent agenda, approved unanimously, included the installation of solar panels on Stillwater Area High School and Brookview Elementary.
At the Feb. 28 meeting, iDEAL Energies presented a proposal to place solar panels on the roof of the two district schools with the newest rooftops – so that the roofs won’t need repair before the solar panels, as the panels have a 40-year life expectancy. As stated in the proposal, the two schools will have lowered energy costs for the next 20 years, and after that, they would be producing their own energy for free.
In addition to energy production and price reduction, the schools will see new curriculum. While iDEAL continues to operate and maintain the solar arrays, they also introduce curriculum to teach students about solar energy, electrical engineering, construction, and other careers involved with solar and renewable energy.
In other consent items, the Stillwater Area High School Business Professionals of America club will be going to Anaheim, Calif. for a National Leadership Conference.
The BPA club is sending eight students to California for a National Leadership Conference from April 26 to May 1. While in Anaheim, the students will compete in events and have opportunities to attend workshops, participate in community service activities, and network with other BPA members and business leaders.
Action items
Also approved unanimously were some action items, including a final revision of the 2022-2023 budget and renovations at several schools.
The budget was prepared a year ago, but it had to undergo revisions. Federal aid in food service funds have been lowered, along with state aid in several other fund areas. The revised budget amounts to about $12.4 million of expenditures. A full breakdown of the revised budget can be found on the school board’s meeting agenda.
Stonebridge Elementary will be undergoing renovations for four classrooms and two large restroom areas. Renovations will upgrade original 1971 furnishings, provide hot water to eight classrooms, ADA-accessible restrooms and more.
The other maintenance work plan was described as a catch-all for many different projects. Several schools will be receiving ADA-accessibility upgrades and replaced ceilings and light fixtures. Total costs are estimated to be about $2.8 million for construction at the high school, both middle schools, Afton-Lakeland, Lily Lake and Rutherford elementary schools, and the Early Childhood Family Center.
Continuing program evaluations
The Gifted and Talented Education program, or GATE program, had its evaluation held as part of an ongoing series of program evaluations.
Much like Amigos Unidos, the Spanish immersion program, there are concerns about the widening education gap, transportation needs and consistency across schools around the district.
Since not all schools have the GATE program, some students need more social and emotional support as they transition into the program and away from their friends and community. However, offering the program across the district would incur huge costs.
Another concern is that spending so much on these students shows a preference toward them while further widening the education gap. Invitations into the program are based on cognitive performance, and the demographics of the program do not reflect those of the district at large.
Caleb Drexler Booth, the district director of teaching and learning and one of the presenters of the program evaluation, described the program in a mushroom-hunting metaphor.
“A lot of our program is based on, ‘We’re going to go out into the woods and find the mushrooms, then take them home,’ as opposed to going into the field and cultivating the field and watering and providing nutrients,” Booth stated.
As the program evaluations continue, Board Chair Alison Sherman brought up a “mission creep,” that there are a lot of specialized programs fighting for funding.
Sherman stated, “I kind of desperately want to get the entire district coalesced around a singular mission for all of our students. It just feels like we have a lot of boutique kind of programming that is kind of on an island, fighting for resources, and doing really amazing, great work. But where does it fit within our bigger mission of public education?”
