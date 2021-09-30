Supply chain issues are impacting school meals this fall. Like restaurants and businesses across the nation, schools in Independent School District 834 are having a difficult time getting all of the products ordered.
There will be lots of menu substitutions, the district’s website state.
The website also states there will be good, nutritious food, but it may not always be what students are expecting.
