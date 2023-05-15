Stillwater Pony
Courtesy Stillwater Area Public Schools

In a school board study session on May 9, the board met with the directors to discuss the district’s guiding documents: the operational plan, long-term financial plan and facilities plan, and the vision statement.

In a three-hour meeting, the board only made some drafts of these plans and documents. Next, these documents will go through revisions and be reviewed again. Doing the process in these steps is helpful for first gathering all the ideas the board wants to work with, and later they can work on wording and language to ensure their guiding documents are clear and leave little room for misinterpretations.

Load comments