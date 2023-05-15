In a school board study session on May 9, the board met with the directors to discuss the district’s guiding documents: the operational plan, long-term financial plan and facilities plan, and the vision statement.
In a three-hour meeting, the board only made some drafts of these plans and documents. Next, these documents will go through revisions and be reviewed again. Doing the process in these steps is helpful for first gathering all the ideas the board wants to work with, and later they can work on wording and language to ensure their guiding documents are clear and leave little room for misinterpretations.
The board meeting looked a lot like a classroom: a TeamWorks consultant, Dennis Cheesebrow, led the board through the methods they would use in their planning updates, and explained the importance of each step and each element of planning. Then he had the board split into two groups to work on brainstorming what they want their planning documents to include, before bringing them back together to review what each group had come up with.
A key message that Cheesebrow emphasized was to constantly be updating these plans and documents. The situations that schools are dealing with are changing all the time, so the plans need to change too. Additionally, the goals and styles of teaching change over time, so the goals the plan reaches for must change as well.
Surveys had been dealt to students, staff and families to record what their desired daily experiences would look and feel like. Those answers have gone through multiple revisions. The operational plan is part of how the board tries to make the desired daily experience become the actual daily experience.
The operational plan contains strategic directions that can guide decision-making by the board to achieve the goals set out in the desired daily experiences and vision statement. The board can constantly refer back to the strategic directions and ask if their work, their decisions and their discussions address one of those directions, and in this way the board can constantly strive toward achieving the district’s goals.
In creating long-term plans, there are three main components the board looked at: the current reality, the desired results, and the unacceptable means - these were shortened as the “why,” the “what,” and the “not how.” The unacceptable means being methods the board should never use in order to reach their goals. For example, the first “not how” or unacceptable means is always the same for every school district: Violate laws, policies, regulations, contracts, or core values.
Many of the current reality pieces directly correlated with a desired result. For example, a current reality for the district is that, based on location/school building, the programs and learning experience offered vary from school to school; so a desire result is that all schools within the district offer the same level of education and the same quality of experience.
Cheesebrow mentioned again the importance of updating these documents often. The current reality is always changing, and so should the desired results.
After the school board filled out these three aspects in terms of financial plans and facilities plans, the board split into two again to work on updating the district vision statement.
Board Member Pete Kelzenberg noted that the vision statement hadn’t been updated in 11 years, since 2012.
Cheesebrow described the vision statement as, “a narrative of different conditions that [school districts] want to be developed.” The desired daily experiences and the vision statement work together as a driver for the operational plan, and become a filter for the board when making decisions.
He also suggested not making the vision statement too lofty, stating, “Don’t start with world peace and come backwards, just, what’s the first step for where you’re at.” He added, “The pathway to get there [to the vision] should be fairly obvious,” and “not something way, way off that, ‘yeah, we want to do that, but I can’t figure out how to get there.’”
When creating the vision statement, the board considered a “portrait of a graduate,” which describes a Stillwater graduate as being a collaborator, critical thinker, creator, communicator, and self-advocate.
While working on the vision statement, one director described Stillwater as a menu for an Italian restaurant that’s 15 pages long: it has all the options, but trying to find the entrée you want is challenging.
They also discussed how learning has changed. It isn’t as heavy on memorization as it used to be, because facts can be looked up. What’s important is learning how to navigate infinite information (and misinformation) while that wealth of online knowledge constantly expands and changes.
There were some items they wanted to add to the portrait of a graduate, like self-awareness, cultural competence, health/mental health and balance.
Board Member Andrew Thelander said, “that portrait of a graduate seems very broad, but I think of a portrait of a Pony. Because that’s what we’re trying to create, our own brand and our own level of excellence.” Thelander mentioned that when people think of Stillwater and think of the Ponies, there should be one image that comes to mind.
Board Member Annie Porbeni stated, “A lot of people know Stillwater for different reasons, and so we’re trying to consolidate and make sure we’re branding ourselves in ways that when somebody mentions the Ponies, they’re saying it… for what we stand for.”
Cheesebrow agreed, adding, “You want to create a statement that says, when you think Ponies, it means this.”
Key next steps, according to Cheesebrow, are to consolidate and revise the plans and statements they worked on.
