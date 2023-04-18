A proposal to flip school start times between the elementary and high school is being considered by Stillwater Area Schools, giving high school students an extra hour of shut-eye in the morning.
The times and dates of school sessions were the main topics of discussion at the school board meeting on April 11. In addition, there were three new faces at the school board meeting tables.
The new school board member, Chris Lauer, swore his oath and began his duties as a school board member. Lauer was chosen by the school board to fill the vacant seat left by the resignation of Eva Lee. In November, the district will hold a special election so the public can vote in the next school board member.
Student representatives who are present at school board meetings were replaced with two new students. They ran unopposed, and will start presenting the student reports when school resumes in the fall. They were at the meeting to offer a student perspective on the proposed start times and calendar.
Mark Drommerhausen, director of operations, proposed to flip the start times between elementary schools, which start at 8:45 a.m., and the high school, which starts at 7:40 a.m. Currently, Stillwater Area High School has an earlier start time than high schools in nearby districts. High schools in Woodbury, White Bear, Mounds View, Wayzata and other nearby cities start around 8:30 a.m. Drommerhausen also stated that nearby districts have their elementary schools starting before 8 a.m.
Studies show that a later start time that better aligns with teens’ sleep cycles leads to improved grades, attendance, behavior and mental health for high schoolers.
When Drommerhausen proposed that the high school start one hour later, every school board member was in favor of the idea.
School Board Chair Alison Sherman stated, “Having had a child going through the high school, it’s brutal. And he’s more of a morning person than most teenagers, and it was still brutal.”
School Board Member Katie Hockert added that when high school government students are assigned to write letters to the school board, pushing the start time back is a common theme.
While the student representatives agreed that starting an hour later sounds nice, they also brought up unintended consequences.
“A problem that arises with the later end time for school is with extracurriculars,” explained Sam Young, student representative, “because a lot of students have sports after, and they end up getting home, like, two hours after school actually ends. That can be very difficult because it moves the entire schedule back… it can move when we go to bed just even later.”
He also presented a problem for students with part-time jobs outside of school. “My job closes at 8, and if I have sports, the earliest I could get there is around five o’clock or 5:30, if we ended at 3:10. That’s just not enough time to maintain a part-time job.”
On the other end of the spectrum, Drommerhausen also proposed starting elementary schools up to 55 minutes earlier. Younger children have earlier bedtimes and earlier sleep cycles. They naturally wake up early in the morning. According to research presented at the meeting, younger children are biologically more capable of falling asleep earlier in the evening.
In addition, there is a morning block where children are more attentive and receptive to learning. Teachers have long known about this peak academic period, and they tend to push for certain subjects, like math, to come during that morning block before lunch.
“Having elementary school kids myself, to me it makes perfect sense,” Hockert added. She also mentioned that this change could help alleviate mornings for working parents of elementary-aged children.
In the proposal, the middle schools, which start 10 minutes later than the high school, would also start an hour later, remaining with a 10-minute later start time.
There will be more discussion to come, and the school board wants to get feedback from parents, students and staff before making any decisions.
If the school board moves forward with the idea, new start times would be implemented in the fall of 2024, affecting the 2024-2025 school year.
Finally, Drommerhausen also presented a new school calendar concept. This calendar proposal would also be for the 2024-25 school year.
In the proposed calendar, quarters would end just before longer breaks, such as winter and spring breaks; school would start at the end of August and end in May; and there would be more professional development days scheduled for teachers.
The student representatives stated that even they loved the calendar. Having no projects due or tests scheduled just after long breaks would lead to more meaningful breaks for relaxation and recovery. For students and staff alike, the strategic planning of long breaks at quarters’ end would be better for mental health.
The calendar was very well-liked by everyone at the board meeting, though it was mentioned that there may be push-back: some families like to go on vacations in late August, and it could interfere with enjoying the Minnesota State Fair.
No decisions were made. Drommerhausen discussed a timeline in which, after gathering feedback on changing school start times, a recommendation would be presented to the board this fall, and the school board would vote on it in winter of 2024.
