Facility needs and elmentary science education updates dominated the March 14 Stillwater School Board meeting.
With major growth occurring in the school district and multiple schools already near capacity, facility planning needs are near the top of issues to be addressed by the board. New state standards are setting a higher bar for science education, so it’s also examining a curriculum update.
Facility needs:
New information from a demographic study was released in January that predicts enrollment will increase by 300 students in the next five years and nearly 1,000 students in the next 10 years. Most of the growth is in the southern and central parts of the district, due in part to rising birth rates and new homes being built in the district.
In addition, a report released in January identified schools near capacity that are projected to be over capacity within a decade. These schools include Afton-Lakeland, Andersen, and Lake Elmo elementary schools and Oak-Land Middle School.
Carissa Keister, executive director of strategic communications and chief of staff, discussed upcoming dates and plans for facilities planning.
These plans involve numerous opportunities, both formal and informal, for engagement and input from community members and parents. A facilities planning team made up of parents, community members, city officials and district staff will come together to review past facility plans, new demographic data and feedback from the community. Keister mentioned a desire to bring in new people and voices to represent all the different parts of the district.
As far as formal feedback, dates were set recently for March 27 at Andersen and April 18 at Lake Elmo schools for community listening sessions. There are also plans for summer sessions, dates yet to be determined, for more of the district areas, as well as another community survey.
Information on when and where these sessions take place will be posted on the district website and social media, and invitations will be sent out as the dates approach.
Elementary science education:
In accordance with policies 603 and 606, new science material recommendations were presented for K-5 education. An update to the science curriculum is needed, according to the school, because there were new state science standards set in 2019 with a new MCA to be administered spring 2025. The current science materials, chosen 10 years ago with standards set in 2009, do not meet the new standards.
Dr. Caleb Drexler Booth, director of teaching and learning, stated that the new curriculum was planned with a professor at University of Wisconsin-River Falls who is an expert in the field and works with the district in the placement of student-teachers.
Booth discussed the World’s Best Workforce learning advisory committee, which held an open-house session for staff, parents and community members to review the materials. “They spent a good half-hour, hour, digging into the materials, and they generated lots of great questions,” Booth said. “It really was an opportunity for that committee and the parents and the community to dig into those materials.”
Booth recommended the Smithsonian Science for the Classroom program. This program is organized around four modules for every grade, pertaining to life science, Earth and space science, physical science, and engineering design. Rather than being textbook-based, the program is designed to engage students in hands-on, phenomena-based learning through storylines that build toward answering real-world questions.
To integrate literacy and critical thinking, there are student-created STEM notebooks for students to record their observations, draw conclusions and more. The program also comes in Spanish, so it would work well for the Amigos Unidos students.
Smithsonian Science for the Classroom meets the new standards and will begin in spring 2023 in four schools, with ongoing support to assess the progress of the new program. Initial costs will mainly be in the purchase of non-consumable kits and software.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.