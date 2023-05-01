There’s always more to talk about when it comes to school finances and legislation. That was certainly the case at the April 25 school board meeting.
Non-renewal of probationary contracts
Next up was adding two individuals to the non-renewal of probationary contracts. When teachers are first hired, the first year of employment is a probationary period, after which the district may decide to renew the contract or not.
The two individuals added to the list of probationary contracts to not renew included Eva Lee, who was elected as a school board member and resigned to pursue this position in the district.
In another unanimous vote, the board approved the non-renewal of these probationary contracts.
Intermediate district 916 levy
Next on the agenda was long-term facilities management for intermediate district NE Metro 916.
As Mark Drommerhausen, district director of operations, explained, “916 has the authority to levy dollars from their 13 member districts,” one of which is Stillwater. “This year, 916 is looking to levy for a total of $431,950, and then it is prorated amongst the 13 member districts.”
Stillwater’s portion is 9.96%, or $43,019. All 13 districts will need to approve this resolution, and the school board approved it unanimously.
Preliminary budget guidelines and assumptions
Marie Schrul, executive director of finance, was back to talk about the preliminary budget guidelines and assumptions. These guidelines and assumptions encompass the values that guide decision-making in how to use funds in the district.
The guiding principles, or goals of the strategic plan, include:
•All children are ready for school.
•All third-graders can read at grade level.
•All racial and economic achievement gaps are closed.
•All students are ready for career or college.
•All students graduate from high school.
•All students will be engaged in their learning.
•All students will be supported in their social, emotional and behavioral development.
•All students will be seen, served and supported.
As Board Member Annie Porbeni pointed out, some of these goals are not being achieved, such as closing racial and economic achievement gaps.
Schrul noted that these are goals and guiding principles. So, even though the gap is not closing at this time, keeping that as part of the strategic plan is how the district continues to work toward that goal. While the board makes decisions about what programs to offer and where to allocate funds, they should continuously look at their strategic plan to guide those decisions and ensure their choices align with those goals.
“Part of the rationale by providing you these assumptions, is: if these are our assumptions, and these are strategic objectives we have for the district, what are we doing financially to shift our resources to meet those objectives?” Funk explained. “So, that’s why it’s spelled out here, and that will help you, as a board, make decisions when we come to say, in the future, we want to try this new program, because it will align with this strategic objective here. And finance will say, ‘here’s what we’ll fund for that.’ So, it helps, bigger picture, with alignment.”
Another unanimous vote approved the preliminary budget guidelines and assumptions for the 2023-2024 school year.
Legislative update
Funk gave some updates, via slides, about where the state House is with some bills.
“This first slide is really good news for the district,” Funk stated. “So, I really want to emphasize the positive here.”
“They passed a bill that increases 4% – and I don’t think I’ve seen, ever, as a superintendent, a 4% increase – for school district’s general ed formula.”
A 4% increase in general education formula will be the first year’s increase, the following year will see a 2% increase. Funk said 2% is the typical annual increase.
Future annual general funds will be increased based on inflation with a 3% cap. If inflation is high, schools will likely see a 3% increase in general education funding, but if inflation is low, Funk said that could be harmful and give an increase below the typical 2%.
School organizations, however, are advocating for 5% increases this year and next year, Funk said.
The House passed an increase in special education and English language learner subsidies. For special education funding, there is a 47.8% increase for next school year, “so that’s a big win for the school district,” Funk said. A 33% increase in English language learner funding will come next year as well, and Funk said both these subsidies will increase incrementally over the years.
Compensatory funds will be maintained at current levels. Since the universal meal bill was passed, there will no longer be participants in free-and-reduced lunches. With compensatory funds being largely based on the free-and-reduced lunch numbers, there was concern about a massive reduction in compensatory funds. For now, that will not be an issue. However, Funk stated that there is currently no long-term fix for determining compensatory funds in the future.
Another piece of good news is that school boards will be authorized to renew an expiring operating levy at the same level. When school boards need to renew an expiring five-year or seven-year levy, for example, they can opt to employ the same levy without it going to vote. In the past, the school board needed to get voters’ approval even if the levy would not be changed.
“I have been advocating for that for probably six or eight years,” Funk stated. “So, it’s good that that’s finally going to happen. That will save a lot of wear and tear on your administration from having to go out and convince the community to maintain our tax dollars at the current level.”
Those were the positive highlights; now onto the concerns.
First concern is the requirement to negotiate class sizes and student-to-personnel ratios.
Funk explained the concern: in the fall, lots of kids are come or leave. Class sizes start at one size, then if more kids come into the school, they would have to hire more personnel to keep the class sizes and student-staff ratios the same. Then if kids move or leave, the school has hired staff that they didn’t actually need.
“There’s a lot of administrative concern over what that looks like and how that would even be done,” Funk said. The Senate, Funk said, was taking up that issue on April 25.
Another concern is making hourly employees eligible for unemployment benefits during the summer break without a funding mechanism for schools. Funk added that, unlike most unemployment benefits which end if someone turns down an available position, school employees could turn down open summer positions and still receive unemployment benefits. So there could be not only a financial concern, but also a staffing concern in getting employees to take on summer positions.
Funk said the Senate feels they are providing funding for this potential mandate: with a 4% increase to general education funding, senators suggest 2% of that could go toward covering unfunded mandates. For this year and next year, Funk explained, that works just fine. But what about in future years that don’t see the same increase in funding?
This issue was also set to be discussed by the Senate on April 25.
The final concern is a limitation on administrators’ discretion in kindergarten through third-grade student discipline and their ability to keep students and staff safe.
“So what that means is, if a student brings a weapon to school or something serious, we do not necessarily have the ability to suspend them, depending on which version of this bill gets passed,” Funk stated.
Funk brought up the six-year-old student who brought a gun to school and shot his teacher. “If this bill were in place, sorry, family might be in trouble, but the student still gets to be in school because we cannot exclude him. I get the intent behind it. My belief is, if we want to do what’s best for our kids who are struggling, then provide us more dollars for counseling support and social workers, instead of putting a rule in place saying, ‘sorry, you can’t suspend little kids if they’re doing extreme things.’”
Another bill that Funk said has a likelihood of passing is the paid family and medical leave bill that would allow every employee up to 24 weeks off per year for paid leave. Employers would pay into a state fund via an increase in payroll taxes to fund the program to provide qualified employees up to 90% wage reimbursement. The problem, though, is that the costs associated with this bill don’t include the cost of hiring substitutes.
“My concern, as superintendent,” Funk explained, “is meeting the needs of this district, our staff and our students, and when state is coming down and saying, ‘well we want to do these things, but we’re not going to give you anymore funding for it outside of what you’re getting in the formula,’ that’s a concern for me.”
