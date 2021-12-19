The Stillwater Area Public Schools Board of Education issued a request for proposals on Dec. 10 to hire a firm to conduct its search for a permanent superintendent.
The RFP application period closed on Dec. 17.
Interim superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt has served in the role since July 2020.
When BoardChairwoman Bev Petrie presented the issue to the board during its meeting on Thursday, Dec. 9, she said that Lansfeldt was abnormally selected to fill the role.
“She was chosen for this position without really going through the process that we would normally go through in this district,” Petrie said, “and at the time the board said that we would go through a process to choose a permanent superintendent.”
Petrie noted that the district has often used a search firm to find its top leader.
Lansfeldt was appointed to an interim one-year position after the former board majority signed a separation agreement with former superintendent Denise Pontrelli in July 2020. In a December 2020 meeting, on a split 4-3 vote, the board agreed to enter into contract negotiations to extend Lansfeldt’s contract by three years, but the interim superintendent declined that offer, and said she was interested in a one-year contract extension. That extension goes until June of 2020.
Of the four board members who voted in favor of entering into negotiations for a 3-year contract, Riehle is the only member still serving.
The board voted 6-1 in favor of the one-year contract extension. Riehle was the sole dissenting vote during the late December meeting.
Even though the board chair is moving forward on the superintendent search, it doesn’t mean the board is not appreciative of Lansfeldt’s efforts.
“I also want to say when superintendent Lansfeldt accepted that call we were very grateful for that because we needed a superintendent right away,” Petrie said. “Malinda was courageous to step into that position. We are deeply appreciative of her willingness to do that.
At the most recent meeting, board member Vivian Votava asked if anyone can apply or if applicants will have to go through the search firm, and asked if Lansfeldt would be eligible to apply.
Petrie responded that it will be an open application process. No vote was needed, or taken, to put out the RFP to hire the search firm.
