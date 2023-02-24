Growth, inclusion and diversity were common themes among candidates as the school board conducted interviews on Feb. 16 for the open seat, left vacant by the resignation of Eva Lee. The position is a temporary seat to be filled until the public chooses a successor by special election in November.
The six applicants who were interviewed are:
•Bethany Cox
•Jessica L Johnson
•Christopher Kunze
•Chris Lauer
•Alison Wright Sellman
•Eric Uddin
Many of the interviewees echoed the ones that had gone before them - even though each interview was conducted separately, and the other applicants were not in the room during the interviews preceding and following their own.
Five of the six candidates discussed the major growth occurring in the southern part of the school district along with the needs the district may be facing due to that growth. Many of the schools in the southern and western parts of the district are at maximum capacity, and just about every candidate voiced their desire to ensure that every student in the district is enrolled.
The most commonly emphasized themes among the candidates were inclusion and diversity. Listening and making sure every voice in the community feels included and heard was a stated goal in each interview.
Just about all of the candidates discussed the importance of diversity in any community. Most of the candidates brought up their appreciation for hearing different perspectives, seeing things from new angles, and having discussions. They explained that they come from diverse backgrounds and aren’t afraid to disagree. In fact, many of them would prefer that board members disagree sometimes.
“I hope that there’s more than one opinion, I really do; and I hope that lots of different people have different opinions,” said candidate Christopher Kunze, who has served on the board previously.
“Disagreement doesn’t mean conflict, it can just mean that we need to try and find the best path to support our teachers, to support our schools,” said Alison Wright Sellman, a teacher who was on vacation and interviewed remotely from Hawaii. “If we have a disagreement, let’s talk about it,” Sellman stated. “It’s really important to just have a collaborative discussion,”
The first interviewee, Bethany Cox, is director of development at the Wild Rivers Conservancy, a member of the Stillwater Sunrise Rotary Club, and is currently serving on the City of Stillwater’s Planning Commission. As Cox explained, “Disagreements happen, and I think some of the best discussions can come out of that.” Disagreement means multiple viewpoints are being brought in, which leads to discussion and well-thought out decisions.
“More important than the outcome is the process,” said Chris Lauer, an insurance agent and 21-year resident of Stillwater who has served and currently serves on multiple different boards and commissions around Stillwater, including Stillwater’s Planning Commission and The Partnership Plan. “As long as the process is clear, open, thorough, then if I come to a different conclusion than somebody else, or everybody else, I’m comfortable with that.” Lauer, along with most candidates, went on to say that once a board decision has been made, they will support that decision regardless of their own thoughts on it.
Every candidate interviewed has been involved in Stillwater, the education system, or both. All of the candidates have some personal investment in Stillwater schools and good reason to serve the school board well.
The school board currently plans to appoint a successor by resolution at the next regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
