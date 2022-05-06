School board OKs new bus vendor contract

Independent School District 834 will have a new bus provider at the start of the next school year.
The Stillwater Area Public Schools Board approved a six-year contract on a 6-1 vote at the board’s regular meeting on April 28 with Burnsville-based Schmitty & Sons Transportation.
The district plans to cancel its contract with Metropolitan Transportation Network and it is currently battling in the court system over the company for failing to provide adequate busing routes, according to court records.
The new contract with Schmitty & Sons takes effect July 1 and the company will provide busing to district students starting this summer for special programming and for all routes in the fall, the district posted on its website on May 3.
The approved contract also OKs a six-year sublease agreement with new bus company to store buses at the district’s Lake Elmo bus terminal.
The district purchased the Lake Elmo bus terminal years ago, but the district has been unable to use the terminal because of problems related to compliance with the city’s Conditional Use Permit as the developer failed to connect the bus terminal to city water and sewer. Those issues have been resolved and the district received approval to start using the terminal earlier this school year.
Contract details
The new bus tranportationcontract, obtained by the Stillwater Gazette through a public records request, was signed by Schmitty & Sons Chief Operating Officer Bill Forbord on April 26 and interim Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt on May 2.
During the board’s April 28 meeting, Stillwater’s Director of Transportation Derrick Agate recommended the board hire Schmitty & Sons.
“They have an immaculate service record and safety record,” Agate said. “We vetted them and I really believe that it will be a great fit for the Stillwater school district.”
Another issue discussed during contract negotiations was the district’s cancellation policy.
“What we had going on with COVID made it so that contracting companies are looking for more of a guarantee,” Agate said.
The contract states the company will receive compensation for 170 school calendar days.
“If a school day is cancelled without any route engaging in transporting students to and from school (the district) will be invoiced at 90% of any route cancelled,” the contract states.
The district was also looking for a coverage guarantee for transportation and the contract states that the company’s’ dispatch center will be staffed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Forbord noted that while those hours are the language officially included in the contract, he plans on being more available to the district.
Agate said the district made an accommodation on the acceptable age of the vehicles.
“Because of the supply chain issue that the entire world is facing right now that we needed to make sure that we’re able to get the resources and the busses,” Agate said. “So we made a concession for the contractor that they could start with buses that are 15 years old, and phase those out over a two-year period.”
Agate said there was discussion on the six year-term parameter. The contract allows the district to enter in negotiations after the six-year contract ends for two, two-year renewal terms.
“That term is well within the parameter set by the Minnesota Statute 125 B.52, which the district could actually award a contract of up to 10 years,” Agate said.
Board comment, concerns
Board member Tina Riehle, who was the only “no” vote, expressed concern about the length of the contract. The law says it can be up to 10 years, but for comparison, by law the district can only issue a superintendent contract for three years.
Another concern Riehle brought up was that new contract costs approximately $1 million more each year than the current contract with MTN. She said the board will spend a large portion of the operating levy money on a new busing contract.
“We are becoming a tax and spend board,” Riehle said.
The operating levy originally passed in 2013 generating $12.25 million each year. With its November passage, the operating levy fund will increase by $2.7 million per year starting in the 2022-23 school year.
Riehle added that the litigation with the old bus company isn’t settled.
“I feel like this is a really risky move at this time,” Riehle said.
Lansfeldt responded to a couple of those concerns.
She noted that while the contract is more money now, during COVID when the district was in distance learning, the
district was not running bus routes.
“We did pay the bus company, but not the full payment because the routes did not run,” Lansfeldt said. “So that was artificially depressed during that time.”
Another reason for the increased costs is the higher price of buses, as the cost of one bus has increased from $85,000 to $115,000 in a year. Inflation is also a factor in the price increase, Lansfeldt noted. The price of diesel (which is what buses run on) has increased significantly and driver’s wages have gone up.
Board member Bev Petrie also responded to Riehle’s concerns.
“I don’t know if anyone on the board is happy that we’re being asked to pay more for transportation,” Petrie said, “but any one of our families out there can tell you that we needed to make a change.”
Petrie said she was happy to find one bus company that would give the district an offer given the public controversy.
“This isn’t a situation this board put us in,” Petrie said.
Board member Katie Hockert said she also was concerned about the added cost, but providing busing needed to be done for families.
“It is a pretty big chunk of money for services that are absolutely essential for our students and for our families,” Hockert said. “If anything, parents in this district know this year how incredibly important busing is for our schedules, and they desperately need stability.”
Hockert asked if the district can keep its own bus drivers.
“Our intent will be to onboard as many drivers as we can that are currently in the district,” Forbord responded.
Forbord explained that there are two things needed to run a bus company: “buses and bus drivers.”
“Through COVID we never missed a single route for any of our customers,” Forbord said. “I’ll admit there were days I was driving bus.”
Lansfeldt confirmed the claim that they didn’t miss a route by calling other districts.
“Their record is impeccable, they really haven’t missed a route,” Lansfeldt said.
Whereas in Stillwater, the day before the board’s meeting, the interim superintendent was notified a few bus routes weren’t running.
“So that’s really hard on families and it’s hard on staff and on our community,” Lansfeldt said.
One of the Schmitty & Sons policies is that everyone working for the company has a bus license. That policy allowed the company staff to cover routes during COVID when bus drivers were out. Since the company became employee owned in 2015, it has taken on three new contracts. Running Stillwater’s operations will be the company’s largest endeavor since becoming employee owned, and first new undertaking since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Forbord said the company will be in Stillwater and he plans to hire a local management team.
Stillwater’s Director of Transportation Agate know the new bus contractor plan on implementing an aggressive recruitment plan.
“All the drivers that want to stay will come over to Schmitty & Sons, and the drivers will retain the seniority in how they come over to the company,” Agate said.
Board chair Alison Sherman also expressed concern about the added expense, but said she was excited to start working with the new company.
“I too am devastated at the additional cost,” Sherman said. “I think there is no one at this board table that is happy about what we have here, but we need to fix the problem.”
“These are tough decisions. I agree with director Riehle no one wanted to spend levy dollars on transportation, but we have to fix the problem,” Sherman said. “I think lessons can be learned in terms of following the recommendations of the experts.”
In 2019, the board voted to accept the lowest bid for a bus company, against the advice of district officials, according to reporting by the Pioneer Press. That vote saved the district 0.3 percent, or $26,000 a year at the time.
In 2019, Riehle voted then to accept the lowest bid awarding the contract to MTN.
In fall of 2021, the district sued the bus company, MTN for breach of contract for failing to provide routes.
That lawsuit is still pending with the next hearing scheduled for July 29.
At the start of the school year, many bus routes, were combined or cancelled and the district requested if parents provide their own transportation for students if possible.
Board member Pete Kelzenberg is a substitute bus driver in the Stillwater School District. Kelzenberg voted in favor of awarding the contract to Schmitty & Sons.
Kelzenberg did reach out to the district’s attorney who determined that his vote was not a conflict of interest. Kelzenberg plans on continuing to work as a substitute bus driver for the new company.
“I will work for Schmitty and Son at the same rate as any other bus driver,” Kelzenberg said in a phone interview with the Gazette.
Kelzenberg explained that the vote to hire the bus company wasn’t a simultaneous vote to rid the district of its current vendor, MTN, as the district is already planning to cancel its contract with that bus vendor previously.
He noted that it doesn’t matter who the vendor is, the bus driver is driving for the kids of Stillwater — not for the company running transportation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.