At its meeting on Thursday, March 3, The Stillwater Area Public Schools board voted 6-0 to approve a contract for Zayo to lease a lit fiber optic Wide Area Network services
WAN is the district’s method for providing internet to the district’s school, SAPS director of operations John Perry said. It will cost the district $9,640 per month for 60 months plus a $70,000 installation.
The 70,000 installation fee is to hook up Stillwater Middle School as a backup site.
“So that if we have problems at our primary server room there’s another avenue for network traffic to flow,” Perry said.
It is one of the services equity aid provides reimbursement for. These are categorized as utilities and aren’t brought as Purchasing Orders before the board.
“They just get paid, along with our phone and other communications bills,” Perry said.
These come up to the board’s attention when there is a contract renewal needed. Usually the contract is renewed for five years. The district ran a request for proposals process for fiber optic services.
“We received three different offers to vendors that responded with a total of six different bids,” Perry said.
The leading bidders were Zayo and Arvig Leased Lit. The district was planning to use Arvig’s proposal.
The district is now looking at a cost savings.
“Under this contract, after discounts, we’re going to spend $13,000 a year less,” Perry said. “So it a pretty good contract to move forward with.”
District officials were planning to move forward with one of Arvig’s proposals that used a dark fiber, but that methodology was disqualified under the e-rate program in the way district applied for funding.
“The difference between that and the Zayo is less than 1%,” Perry said. So we’re pretty comfortable moving forward with Zayo. That’s who is current providing our service.”
Meaning the new contract is mostly serving as a renewal for services.
Board members did not discuss this issue before approving the item.
In other business
In the consent agenda the board approved an estimated $1.4 million contract to Kraus-Anderson to renovate a portion of Stonebridge Elementary School.
The project will renovate four classrooms on the south side of the school’s Media Center and provide an Americans with Disabilities Act accessible toilet, according to the board’s agenda. The renovation will upgrade a majority of the original 1971 furnishings.
The classrooms area will replace operable walls, chalkboards, case work, sinks, ceilings, flooring and lights. It will also provide domestic hot water to the four classrooms. This reconfiguration will replace toilets, hand washing sinks, ceramic flooring, plumbing lines and ceramic wall tile.
Kraus-Anderson Construction Company worked with Stillwater Area Public Schools to solicit bids for the Stonebridge Elementary Renovation - 2022 project. Bids were opened on Feb. 22. To obtain the lowest construction cost for the project, Kraus-Anderson Construction Company broke the project down into 10 projects. Their role during the renovation will be coordinating each portion during the construction. Stillwater Area Public Schools will enter into a separate contract with the lowest responsible bidder for individual project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.