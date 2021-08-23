The Stillwater Area School Board is considering a mandate that would require face coverings while inside elementary and middle school buildings, regardless of vaccination status.
Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for all staff, students and visitors to our high school, Alternative Learning Center and Transitions program and Central Services Building.
The school board is expected to vote on these procedures during the board’s meeting on Aug. 26. If approved, the masking requirement would take effect on Aug. 30.
The proposed policy states that if a student is in close contact with an individual who test positive for COVID and they were wearing a mask or is vaccinated, MDH guidance states they do not need to be quarantined.
All close contacts will be notified of a possible exposure and those who meet these criteria will be asked to monitor closely for any symptoms, the district’s website states.
The situation around COVID-19 is constantly changing and district officials will monitor and adjust protocols in response to the latest information available.
