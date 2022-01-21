AT its meeting on Jan. 21, the Stillwater Area Public Schools board approved its mask mandate to include Stillwater Area High School. during the board’s meeting on Jan. 20.
If approved, masks will be required for a minimum of two weeks starting on Monday Jan. 24.
District officials are recommending the mandate be in place until a consistent, downward trend of cases occurs over several weeks. The board will revisit the issue at the Feb. 3 board meeting, the district's website states.
With about 5% of all high school students and staff reporting positive cases of COVID since the winter break, Stillwater Area Public Schools administration is asking for students and staff at SAHS to wear masks to help slow the spread, SAPS announced on its website.
Masking is currently a strong recommendation for high school students, but is not required.
On its website, the district reminds family of the following tips to prevent the spread of COVID-19: Stay home if you are feeling sick; Get tested if you have any symptoms of COVID or have been exposed to COVID - even if vaccinated; Free COVID tests are available from the health office, or visit the Stillwater Armory for rapid testing Wednesday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Avoid non-essential gatherings where physical distancing and masking is not possible, as they may increase their risk of COVID-19 exposure and lastly, get vaccinated.
