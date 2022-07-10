At their June 23 meeting, the Stillwater Area School Board reviewed and voted on the preliminary budget for the 2022-2023 school year. The roughly $147 million budget passed with a unanimous 5-0 vote (board members Tina Riehle and Anne Porbeni were not present).
Director of Finance John Thein sounded a positive note as he spoke about the preliminary budget before the board, noting that expenditures and revenue are level, both at around $147 million. As a point of reference, Thein compared that to the St. Paul School District, which recently passed a roughly $900 million budget, which was offset by only $600 million in revenue.
As several board members stressed throughout the discussion, the preliminary budget is a “living document,” which will necessarily change through the course of the year as costs fluctuate, and in response to outside pressures such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the district to spend more than it typically would to provide substitute teachers over the last year, for example.
Additionally, the district’s new superintendent, Dr. Michael Funk, will begin in that job in July and his priorities will also likely shape the budget.
Before any money can be spent, however, the board is required by state law to pass a preliminary budget before the start of the fiscal year.
The board also approved the district’s 10-year Long-Term Facilities Maintenance plan by a vote of 5-0. Board Chair Alison Sherman asked about increases in the plan for professional services. Those increases can be attributed to rising fees from outside contractors, and also represent a return to normal, in that during COVID the district had fewer projects and was forced to do more in-house.
Director of Operations Mark Drommerhausen noted that those outside contractors are essential to making sure that projects stay on a reasonable timeline and remain efficient. “We’re trying to strike a balaance where we can maintain upkeep of our buildings before they begin falling apart, but also remain mindful of the tax burden,” Drommerhausen said.
Last week’s meeting marked the last meeting for both Director of Finance Thein and for Interim Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt. Board members took time, after Lansfeldt’s Superintendent’s Report to thank her for all that she has done for the district. Several noted that she stepped in during a particularly difficult time, ushering the district through the various changes to instruction in response to the pandemic, and providing stability during the transition from one superintendent to the next.
During his remarks, Thein told the board what a pleasure it had been working with the district, and urged them to give their full support to the incoming superintendent.
Finally, the board voted to approve changes to the Cafeteria Employees Master Contract and Terms and Conditions of Employment for Community Education Leads and Assistants. Both contracts include step movement for each year and salary increases of 1.5% the first year and 2.75% the second year. The Cafeteria Employees Contract will include staff and manager matrix increases and the new contract for Community Education Leads and Assistants will a longevity amount for employees after 15 years and step increases for aides, who did not see such increases in the past.
Those approvals come after business of the June 9 meeting, where the board considered similar proposed updated terms and conditions to The Principal Master Contract; Terms and Conditions for District Directors, Managers and Program Administrators; and Terms and Conditions of Employment for Tech Support and Coordinators/Supervisors/Specialists (CSS).
The new terms outlined in the Principal Master Contract and in Terms and Conditions for Terms and Conditions for District Directors, Managers and Program Administrators include salary increases of 1.5% in year one and 2.75% in year two, 403B contribution increases of 3.5% and a $1000 stipend for employees with a PhD or EdD beginning in the first year.
Changes to Terms and Conditions of Employment for Tech Support and Coordinators, Supervisors, and Specialists (CSS) include similar salary increases and an increase to the 403B contribution, as well as a $1 increase to the pay matrix in an attempt to attract and retain employees in those positions.
When discussing the Principal Master Contract, board member Tina Riehle expressed concern over the cost for the proposed increases and asked whether there was money in the coming budget to support those increases. “We are spending quite a lot administratively and I want to make sure we aren’t going to run into any problems down the road,” Riehle said.
Both Director of Finance Thein and Director of Human Resources Cindy Gustafson assured Riehle that there as in fact money in the budget, that salaries are in line with projections. “There things I lose sleep over,” Thein said, “but not this.”
The board voted unanimously to approve all three of the updated contracts.
Bayard Godsave can be reached at bayard.godsave@apgecm.com.
