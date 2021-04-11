Dr. Greg Seftick was an Afton native, a Stillwater High School alumnus and lifelong outdoor enthusiast who died in an avalanche in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming in 2011 at the age of 31.
On Friday, April 16, 2021, the 10-year anniversary of his death, family and friends will honor his life – via a “Night of Light” candle lighting and remembrance – and renew interest in and support for the scholarship that now bears his name.
Greg was a 1998 graduate of Stillwater Area High School; he competed on the Alpine Ski Teams at Stillwater High School and at St. Olaf College. During these formative years, Greg developed outdoor skills and became a passionate backcountry skier; he loved the mountains and the wilderness.
His family and friends established an endowed scholarship fund in 2013 via the St. Croix Valley Foundation to forever honor his memory and support graduating Stillwater High School students who have similar passions for alpine skiing and the outdoors. Students who wish to apply for the scholarship should utilize the Common App via Stillwater Area High School.
Dan Seftick, Greg’s father, said, “To honor this 10th anniversary and our son’s legacy, we invite you to donate to The Dr. Greg Seftick Wilderness Scholarship Fund so that we may increase the amount of annual scholarships awarded.” To learn more about The Dr. Greg Seftick Wilderness Scholarship, https://www.scvfoundation.org/fund-support-greg-seftick.
