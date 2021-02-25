The Stillwater Area Public Schools board OK'd the return of secondary students to in-person classes sooner than originally anticipated.
At a special called meeting on Feb. 23, SAPS Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt explained the district’s proposal to return middle schoolers along with fourth and fifth grade students in the district’s Gifted and Talented program to the classroom by Monday, March 1. The district is also proposing that high schoolers return to in-person learning on March 8.
The board approved returning learners sooner at its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Feb. 25.
All district elementary students returned to in-person leaning on Jan. 27.
The board voted 5-2 on Jan. 26 to start returning student to the classroom slowly with all secondary learners back in the classroom by early April. On Feb. 17, Gov. Tim Walz announced a new, more aggressive strategy for returning secondary students to in-person learning sooner.
One reason the district had implemented a slow start instead of returning students quickly was the state required a maximum of three grades to return at a time. Walz’s new order removes that requirement.
Under Walz’s guidance, districts may choose to implement a hybrid or in-person learning model for secondary students as long as a district can meet the health and safety mitigation strategies outlined in the states’ updated safe learning plan.
A few of those strategies the district will follow include that students must maintain six feet of physical distance from one another throughout the school day when possible, but when six feet can’t be met, a minimum of three feet must be maintained.
The governor’s new mitigation strategies also strongly recommend that students and families receive COVID-19 tests every two weeks, Lansfeldt said.
In response to a board member’s question, Lansfeldt said the district will not be providing COVID-19 testing for families, but will be offered for staff members. So the district is encouraging families to get those tests at community sites, and to keep kids home from school if they have any symptoms.
A few more safety strategies will include assigned seating in the cafeteria and on buses, and the district schools won’t hold large gatherings such as assemblies.
Lansfeldt said after learning about the governor’s order, staff considered going to either a hybrid or fully in-person model. The district recommends the 100% in-person leaning model because students were most engaged when they were fully online — or were physically sitting in the classroom.
Challenges
The superintendent noted moving back to the classroom will be tough.
The biggest obstacle, by far, in returning students to the classroom is operational capacity, Lansfeldt said. The district is short substitute teachers, cafeteria workers and bus drivers.
Independent School District 834 is short nearly two dozen bus drivers because when the district was in hybrid learning, it could share resources with other districts in similar situations. As more districts move back into full in-person learning models that is no longer possible.
Another challenge is that the governor’s order requests the district examine COVID-19 case rates in schools rather than using the county’s coronavirus numbers to make a decision when to close schools. The original state’s model had schools select a learning model depending on a county’s case rates.
One outbreak already happened at Stonebridge Elementary and it sent students to an emergency distance-learning model for two weeks days before third to fifth graders were set to return.
SAPS Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Cherry noted added it’s been a huge undertaking for teachers and staff to constantly adapt.
“I think it’s important for our community to know that our school district has essentially faced four first days of school this year,” Cherry said. “Our teachers have moved mountains to create great learning experiences for our students. Our school administrators have moved mountains in terms of the logistics and the planning that goes into this as we’re shifting learning models.”
The first day of school often takes an entire summer of planning.
“We’ve done that multiple times this year,” Cherry said. “Thank you for your support as we’ve had a very dynamic year. It’s been a tough one.”
Board response
Board member Katie Hockert asked how the district is pulling this together by next Monday for middle school.
Lansfeldt responded staff is anticipating a quick transition and preparing accordingly. While the change will be difficult, she is confident the district can pull it off.
“We know there will be challenges,” Lansfeldt said. “This could get messy. With this recommendation we’re asking that parents give us grace with this.”
Board chairwoman Bev Petrie thanked ISD 834 staff for all their hard work this year.
“Especially at the high school, which was to come back to classes on April 5,” Petrie said. “I know that is the beginning of fourth quarter, which would be a natural time to make a transition.”
She added moving students into classrooms in the middle of a term adds another hurdle to an already difficult challenge.
“We have moved Heaven and Earth to bring those third quarter students back into the classrooms,” Petrie said.
