The Stillwater Area Schools District will be moving its elementary school attendance boundaries starting next school year. The changes were made to help address growth and overcrowding in the southern portion of the district.
The Stillwater Area Schools Public Schools board of directors voted 5-1 to adopt the changes at its Thursday, Dec. 9, meeting. Board member Tina Riehle was the sole dissenting vote.
Next year’s fifth-and eighth-grade students will be allowed to stay in their current school to finish out their final year in those buildings.
Any child displaced by a boundary change will have priority to apply back to their chosen school through alternate enrollment. Those displaced students who apply for alternate enrollment by Jan. 15, 2022 - will have priority in the alternate enrollment process.
During the Thursday meeting, board member Alison Sherman thanked the district’s boundary committee for its hard work.
“I sat in on (the committee) and it was a really great group to be around,” Sherman said. “They really talked through some challenging situations here, and had difficult conversations and stayed really positive.”
There were work sessions, and presentations were held where board directors discussed the issue as length. Only a little discussion was held before the board’s final vote on Dec. 9.
Board chairwoman Bev Petrie noted that “Option A” was the recommendation of both the administration and the district’s boundary committee.
According to the district’s website, Option A will move about 200 students from Lake Elmo Elementary by moving them to either Brookview or Rutherford. It will move the southern part of 32B north from Lake Elmo to Brookview and move 29A, 29B, and 30 (north of Highway 5) from Lake Elmo to Rutherford. Option A would impact 379 students.
The two other options the board considered moved more students.
Sherman noted that the boundary changes will affect staff as well as students.
“When kids move, teachers move,” Sherman said. “These are never easy.”
Sherman said she originally thought Option A didn’t go far enough, but after listening to community members she changed her mind because the option moves as few kids as possible.
“With the upheaval related to COVID, we just wanted to try to minimize it,” she said, “(and) have the changes impact the fewest students. That is what this option does.”
Petrie agreed with Sherman.
“When I first saw these proposals, my inclination was to go with Option B because it just felt as though it was going to last the longest,” Petrie said.
However, the community made it clear coming off the heels of the pandemic, that it was not the right time to make more significant changes.
“There’s still a lot of stress on our families right now,” Petrie said. “The option that was the least disruptive is what they were asking for.”
