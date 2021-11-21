Stillwater Area Schools Board held a special meeting on Nov. 9 to canvass the election results. The board directors voted unanimously, 5-0 to certify the election results of both levy questions, and the same to certify the election of Pete Kelzenberg.
In the Nov. 2 general election voters approved the district’s renewal of its operating levy.
For the school district’s question one, the levy renewal and increase, the official vote tally was 9,775 to 7,542; for question two, the tech levy, the official vote tally was 8,921 to 8,391.
Voters also approved the district’s first ever tech levy. The levy money will be used to modernize classrooms.
If the levy renewal didn’t pass, the district was looking at cutting about $12 million from its budget. District officials said that would have led to increased class sizes, and cuts to other programs.
In addition, Pete Kelzenberg was elected to the school board. He originally faced a challenge from Don Hovland, but Hovland unofficially dropped out, but Hovland’s name still appeared on the ballot. Kelzenberg beat Don Hovland by 8,391 to 3,474 votes. He won with 60.14 % of the vote.
Kelzenberg was scheduled to be sworn in at the board’s Nov. 18 meeting. The swearing in occurred after the Gazette’s press deadline. Kelzenberg is replacing Liz Weisberg who resigned her post in late July. Chris Kunze was selected by the board to fill Weisberg’s seat until a new member was elected.
Kunze was absent from the Nov. 9 meeting.
Kelzenberg will serve until the end of 2023. The passage of the tech levy was contingent on the passage of the operating levy.
Jessica L. Johnson organized a write-in campaign. It is unknown how many votes she received. However, 2,087, or about 15%, of district residents voted for a write-in candidate.
Johnson received about $780 for her campaign while Kelzenberg filed an affidavit that all campaign contributions did not exceed $750 in the calendar year.
